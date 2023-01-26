ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

By Allison Bruhl
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds included fabricating business losses, claiming false charitable donations and/or falsely claiming education credits for customers.

It’s tax season. Here are some tips for avoiding stress, scams

The complaint alleges Robinson prepared and filed 2,629 federal income tax returns for customers between 2019 and 2021.

Officials warn taxpayers to choose tax return preparers carefully. Click here for guidance from the IRS to learn how to choose a tax preparer.

