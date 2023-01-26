Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Calling 911
• Jan. 23 – A male caller found a dead timber wolf alongside the road. He requested an officer so he could legally tag it. • Jan. 23 – An Iola man on Oak Ridge Road reported his neighbor’s dogs were chasing deer again in his woods. He had photos of it.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County family sues Fleet Farm for wrongful death after son dies by suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Area Man Convicted of Double Homicide Ordered to Remain in a Secure Mental Facility
The Green Bay area man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has been ordered to remain in a secure mental health facility. 32-year-old Jacob Cayer was initially convicted of the killings of Sabrina Teague and Heesun “Sunny” Teage in August of 2020, but he was later ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Pair of Deaths They Are Calling Suspicious
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people which they are calling suspicious. According to a report from the GBPD, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found two people...
waupacanow.com
Anglers raise funds in Manawa
An annual event to raise funds for the Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Hundreds of people headed to the Manawa Millpond Jan. 28 for the eighth Fishing For Freedom Ice Fisheree and tried their luck to catch some of the pond’s panfish, bass and northern pike.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says
WSAW
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 27-28, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday & Saturday January 27-28, 2023.
waupacanow.com
Waupaca to revamp contract with Chain
School board discusses conflicts at charter school. The Waupaca School Board plans to revise its contract for the Chain Exploration Center. The contract and ongoing conflicts between CEC’s administrative staff and governance council were the focus of a special Jan. 25 meeting. Launched in 2018, the Chain Exploration Center...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
waupacanow.com
Mazemke, Rev. Vilas
Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Rev. Vilas “Zeke” E. Mazemke age 81 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County entered eternal rest with his Lord. Friday morning January 27, 2023 after battling the effects of Parkinson’s Disease at his home. Vilas Ervin Mazemke was born on August 16, 1941...
Kaukauna home total loss after fire
A residential fire in Kaukauna is estimated to cause $400,000 in damages and is considered a total loss.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
Wausau area obituaries January 27, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Edward Fisher, 80, of Wausau passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 24, 2023 surrounded by his family. He went through life with his heart full and a desire to care for his wife and sons. He spent most of his time with his family creating memories they will hold onto for years to come.
Finally being heard through the noise
Residents of Fox Crossing and Menasha have been dealing with construction sounds coming from Bucklin's Tree Service all hours of the night for years.
