Patrons of Northern Virginia’s libraries take access to them for granted, but many of the facilities were for whites only until the late 1950s and early 1960s. Chris Barbuschak and Suzanne LaPierre, librarians in the Virginia Room at the City of Fairfax Regional Library, recently delved into that history and chronicled the struggle in a new book, “Desegregation in Northern Virginia Libraries.”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO