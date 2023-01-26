Read full article on original website
Roem introduces sunshine bills to streamline Virginia public records process
Two Virginia General Assembly bills seeking to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Act will advance to the House calendar. Virginia FOIA laws, also known as sunshine laws, require public institutions to disclose public records, and provide access to government meetings unless an exemption applies. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, introduced House Bill 2006 and HB 2007, which reported out of a committee on Thursday.
Legislation to remove 'alien' from state code falls in subcommittee
An effort by a local legislator to remove the word “alien” from much of the Code of Virginia hit a brick wall in a House of Delegates subcommittee. “They are not ‘alien’ to anyone,” Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) said in comments Jan. 26 before a subcommittee of the House Committee on General Laws.
Authors chronicle segregation, integration of N.Va. libraries
Patrons of Northern Virginia’s libraries take access to them for granted, but many of the facilities were for whites only until the late 1950s and early 1960s. Chris Barbuschak and Suzanne LaPierre, librarians in the Virginia Room at the City of Fairfax Regional Library, recently delved into that history and chronicled the struggle in a new book, “Desegregation in Northern Virginia Libraries.”
InFive: Courthouse expansion, a unique property and Valentines for Vets
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. 4. Headed south. Where are residents who anticipate leaving the Washington region (we...
Data; Florida still a favored spot of those moving from local area
Where are residents who anticipate leaving the Washington region (we refuse to give in and use the acronym “DMV”) planning to end up? A new real-world survey gives some indications. JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company, noted several local and national moving...
InFive: Minnieville interchange funding, new school board candidate and wintry mix tonight?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Two Virginia General Assembly bills introduced by Del. Danica Roem seeking to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Act will advance to the House calendar. 4. Minnieville interchange. Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm...
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
Wakefield and W-L win in boys hoop action
In Jan. 27 Liberty District high-school basketball games, the Wakefield Warriors boys defeated the visiting McLean Highlanders, 68-55, and the Wakefield girls lost to host McLean, 56-42. For the boys, Kobe Davis had 30 points and seven rebounds and made three threes. Seth Langford scored 14, had 13 rebounds and...
