N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker
PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
VIDEO: Woman on Manhattan 1 train robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a man aboard an Upper Manhattan subway train who robbed a woman’s wallet at gunpoint over the weekend, authorities said.
Saudi Charged in NJ School Bus Heist Threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘Privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here. All information will be kept confidential.
NYC shooting victim found inside car just blocks from where he was killed
The body of a man shot dead in the Bronx this week was discovered in the passenger seat of a car — about a half-mile from where he was killed, police said. Police found the 26-year-old victim’s lifeless body — with a gunshot wound to the stomach — in the Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania around 2:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers. Further investigation determined that the man was shot blocks away at East 163rd Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue, cops said. He was then driven to the spot where he was found, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
Man, 26, found fatally shot inside SUV on Bronx street
Police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Bronx Monday afternoon, authorities said.
SWAT Standoff In Holmdel Lands Armed Man In Police Custody: Prosecutor
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Monmouth County landed a 46-year-old man in police custody Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities said. A resident of Pine Valley Court showed up to the Holmdel police station to report a domestic incident involving Brian Piscopo around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend
SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance
FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox: Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
hudsontv.com
Men Sentenced To 35 Years In State Prison For Shooting Death Of 17-Year Old In Jersey City
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Honorable Angelo Servidio, J.S.C., sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in Jersey City.
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
