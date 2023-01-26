ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.  All information will be kept confidential.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

NYC shooting victim found inside car just blocks from where he was killed

The body of a man shot dead in the Bronx this week was discovered in the passenger seat of a car — about a half-mile from where he was killed, police said.  Police found the 26-year-old victim’s lifeless body — with a gunshot wound to the stomach — in the Honda CRV on Union Avenue near East 168th Street in Morrisania around 2:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers. Further investigation determined that the man was shot blocks away at East 163rd Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue, cops said.  He was then driven to the spot where he was found, police said.  The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification.  The motive for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend

SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
