People may never master time travel, but in Manassas, objects soon will. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Manassas’ founding, the city is asking residents to submit objects for a time capsule not to be opened for another 50 years. According to the submission form, objects must be small – roughly the size of a golf ball, ornament or flat – and photos or historically-significant documents are encouraged. Those whose objects are picked will be invited to drop their items into the capsule at the city’s “birthday party” on April 1 at Dean Park. Submissions are due by March 1.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO