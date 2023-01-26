ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Fairfax supervisors toss a lifeline to remaining county tax company

Fairfax County supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously agreed to aid the county’s sole remaining taxicab company by extending how old its vehicles can be and removing their maximum mileage cap. The newly approved standards increase the permissible age of taxicabs from 10 years to 12 for ones that are...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries

Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
DUMFRIES, VA
More public art likely on the way in Vienna

A sunrise mural later this year may grace a tan-brick wall at the Vienna Community Center, and three other Vienna Public Art Commission projects also appear to have the Vienna Town Council’s support. Commission leaders, who outlined their plans at a Jan. 23 Council work session, first play to...
VIENNA, VA
Authors chronicle segregation, integration of N.Va. libraries

Patrons of Northern Virginia’s libraries take access to them for granted, but many of the facilities were for whites only until the late 1950s and early 1960s. Chris Barbuschak and Suzanne LaPierre, librarians in the Virginia Room at the City of Fairfax Regional Library, recently delved into that history and chronicled the struggle in a new book, “Desegregation in Northern Virginia Libraries.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
New Arlington park gets approval ... and its name

Arlington County officials on Jan. 21 approved plans establishing and naming a new park in Crystal City. Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what will be known as “Arlington Junction Park” – located at South Eads Street and Army Navy Drive – at the December meeting. But because notice had not been given (as required under state law) to the Department of Defense and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the matter had to be put off a month.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center

Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
VIRGINIA STATE
Data; Florida still a favored spot of those moving from local area

Where are residents who anticipate leaving the Washington region (we refuse to give in and use the acronym “DMV”) planning to end up? A new real-world survey gives some indications. JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company, noted several local and national moving...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax officials urge residents to learn how to 'stop the bleed'

Learning how to stop bleeding is vital, as a person can die from severe, uncontrolled bleeding in as little as five minutes, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said. When a traumatic-bleeding emergency occurs in Fairfax County, most often a friend, family member, neighbor, co-worker or bystander is on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Time capsule planned for Manassas city’s 150th birthday

People may never master time travel, but in Manassas, objects soon will. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Manassas’ founding, the city is asking residents to submit objects for a time capsule not to be opened for another 50 years. According to the submission form, objects must be small – roughly the size of a golf ball, ornament or flat – and photos or historically-significant documents are encouraged. Those whose objects are picked will be invited to drop their items into the capsule at the city’s “birthday party” on April 1 at Dean Park. Submissions are due by March 1.
MANASSAS, VA
Fairfax County teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna home. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the “Quadg0d,” his Instagram username, is known for his transcendent quadruple jumps. He represents the Washington Figure...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Woman dies after opening door, falling from moving Jeep in Dumfries

A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries. Police arrived at the area of Williamstown Drive and U.S. 1 at 1:43 a.m., where they found the victim, Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, unconscious, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
DUMFRIES, VA
Empty gyms can be a spooky place

High-school gymnasiums are so often fun places to hang out because, when open, there usually is so very much going on inside those big busy and noisy rooms, along with many people being around. But when empty, those spacious rooms can be kind of spooky and uncomfortable to individuals who...
VIENNA, VA
Civilians recognized at Quantico ceremony

Marine Corps Base Quantico recognized and honored civilian contributions to base operations during a special ceremony Jan. 19. Civilians who work on base were recognized for their length of service. The Length of Service certificate pins signify the length of time each civilian has served in the federal government, as an activity duty service member, government employee or both. Each of the civilians that were awarded are a part of the Marine Corps Base Quantico staff and contribute to the base’s operations.
QUANTICO, VA
Yorktown wrestlers win county meet

The Yorktown Patriots won the three-team Arlington County match by defeating the Wakefield Warriors, 68-6, and the Washington-Liberty Generals, 55-12. Wrestlers with 2-0 records for Yorktown were Cambyses Kani (two pins) at 106 pounds, Tsolmon Enkhgerd (two pins, 120), Chris Cobey (132), Max Apsel (pin and major decision, 138), Peter Kress (pin and major decision, 150), Neil Alleman (two pins, 157), Liam Gil-Swiger (two pins, 165), Telmun Bayambajargal (190), Basheer Hadi (two pins, 215) and Ben Lahlou (two pins, 285).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

