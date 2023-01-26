Priscilla Presley Determined To Keep Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Ex Michael Lockwood Away From Elvis' Fortune: Source

mega

No one messes with the King of Rock and Roll's money — at least not under Priscilla Presley 's watch!

The 77-year-old ex-husband of the legendary artist is locked and loaded when it comes to battling her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley 's ex-husband Michael Lockwood over Elvis Presley 's well-earned fortune, a source confirmed.

mega

After Lisa Marie's devastating death on Thursday, January 12, her estate was split among her three daughters — Riley Keough , 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough , and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood , whose father is the 61-year-old guitarist.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S HALF-BROTHER NAVARONE GARIBALDI FEELS 'TRULY GRATEFUL' FOR HIS FANS AFTER HALF-SISTER'S DEATH

(Lisa Marie and Danny additionally share their late son, Benjamin Keough , who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 years old.)

radar

"Michael is looking to be named executor of his daughters’ trust and finances to gain control of millions in cash," the source explained to Radar on Wednesday, January 25, nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie suffered full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home .

AUSTIN BUTLER ADMITS IT'S 'BITTERSWEET' TO RECEIVE OSCAR NOMINATION FOR 'ELVIS' MOVIE AFTER LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S DEATH: 'I WISH SHE WAS HERE'

"But Priscilla believes this is Presley money — and she’ll fight tooth and nail to keep his hands off it!" the insider revealed.

However, Lisa Marie sold most of her interest in Elvis' estate a few years back and died with nearly $3 million owed to various creditors, OK! previously reported.

Despite faults in the famous offspring's fortune, she still left behind her ownership in the family's famed Graceland mansion and was in charge of a trust set up by Elvis, worth an estimated $65 million, according to Michael.

In addition to a battle over her daughter's estate, Priscilla is determined to ensure she will have legal access to her teenage granddaughters and plans to obtain a court ordered and mandated visitation right, the insider confessed, as the twins' father gained full custody of the divorced duo's children upon Lisa Marie's death.

mega

Prior to her untimely passing at the age of 54, the "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had 60 percent custody of her youngest daughters, while Michael had 40 percent.

Although Priscilla doesn't plan to fight for any custody of the children , sources are concerned Michael will attempt to receive an increase in child support from the rock and roll legend's ex-wife.