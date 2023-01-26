The University of Maine will hold the 2023 International Dance Festival on Feb. 11 at the Collins Center for the Arts. The annual event will showcase traditional music, dance and costumes from around the world that are representative of the diverse student body at UMaine. The two shows, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. and feature performers from both the campus and surrounding community. Admission is free.

ORONO, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO