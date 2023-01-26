ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Mercy Health hosting walk-in hiring events across Valley during February

Mercy Health will be hosting a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley every Wednesday throughout the month of February. According to a press release, applicants can meet with hiring managers throughout various departments to interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities. Mercy Health Spokeswoman, Kara...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Sausage sold at Walmart, Meijer, others recalled over contamination concern

A Rhode Island food producer is recalling 26 tons of sausage sold under various brands at Walmart, Meijer and other stores because it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Daniele International is recalling 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage.
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 31st

WFMJ archives / January 28, 1978 | Martin Sisson, 5; Chad Garcia, 5, and John Sisson, 8, played foosball at the Newton Falls Community Center, which served as a shelter during a blizzard 45 years ago, providing food and shelter to families who lost their electricity. January 31. 1998: A...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New $40 million student center at YSU in the works

Youngstown State University is advancing toward a new $40 million student center where Kilcawley Center stands for now. After a $5 million donation from the Phantom Fireworks owner, Bruce Zoldan and his family, the center's new name will be 'The Zoldan Family Center.'. Along with a new name, Joy Polkabla...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Board of Education to update public on student recreation and wellness center

The Warren Board of Education will be meeting Monday night to discuss the latest updates on the construction of a new recreational and wellness center for students. Warren City Schools Superintendent, Steve Chiaro tells 21 News the Board will be discussing the history and timeline that led to the construction of the facility and numerous new features.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trivium Packaging in Youngstown expected to bring nearly 100 new full-time positions

Trivium Packaging in Youngstown is expected to create nearly 100 new full-time positions. According to a press release from Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, the company expects to create 93 full-time positions, which in turn will generate $6.1 million in new annual payroll and retain $32.7 in existing payroll on account of the company's current expansion project.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Air Reserve crew 'rescues' spray plane stranded out west

You’ve likely heard the U.S. military slogan “no man left behind”. The men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna go by the motto “No Plane Left Behind”. Crews from the units Maintenance Recovery Team recently went on a mission to “rescue” the bases aerial spray C-130H Hercules grounded at the Mountain Air Force Base in Idaho.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Brownlee Woods Library to reopen after repairs

The Brownlee Woods branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will reopen Monday, Feb. 6. In January 2022, the branch closed due to a broken furnace. Shortly after, it was decided the building needed new flooring, lights, computers and a fresh coat of paint before reopening. Maggie...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Wedgewood celebrating National Pizza Day by feeding those in need

Customers at Wedgewood Fernando's Pizza in Boardman can feed themselves along with those in need on National Pizza Day. The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is celebrating its 130th anniversary by partnering up with Wedgewood's Boardman location for a special buy-one-give-one incentive on Thursday, February 9, which is National Pizza Day.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman window and door contractor in court again

A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Farrell Bishop and mother of suspect raise concerns over viral arrest video

A mother of a Youngstown man said her son is recovering after a video went viral online, showing his arrest Friday during an altercation with Farrell, Pennsylvania police. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said an investigation is ongoing, but Acker's preliminary determination is that police were acting in compliance.
FARRELL, PA
WFMJ.com

Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges

An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

EV chargers planned for turnpike service plazas in Mahoning County

New electric vehicle charging stations are planned for four rest stops along the Ohio Turnpike, including two in Mahoning County. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced that it is preparing to add more EV charging units at the Mahoning Valley and Glacier Hills Service Plazas which are across from each other along the toll road in New Springfield.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Victims in house fire near Grove City identified

The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Ice carving, family fun scheduled at Eastwood Event Centre in Niles

The second annual Eastwood Ice Fest will feature ice-carving demos, and book reading for kids. The free event will take place at the Eastwood Event Centre at Eastwood Mall in Niles on Sunday February 5 from 11 am to 3 pm. Students in the Hospitality and Event Management program at...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland

Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

