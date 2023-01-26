ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One woman was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile crash late last week. According to a release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded to a one-vehicle snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO