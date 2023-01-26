ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 3

Terri Miller
5d ago

What happened to the right to privacy. Parents are responsible for their own children. Now the government wants to tell them what to do with their kids. How fascist of our government.

Reply
5
Related
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy