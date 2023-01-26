Read full article on original website
Terri Miller
5d ago
What happened to the right to privacy. Parents are responsible for their own children. Now the government wants to tell them what to do with their kids. How fascist of our government.
5
A New GOP Bill Could Fine You $1,500 For Not Misgendering Trans People
A Republican lawmaker in North Dakota introduced a bill that would fine people $1,500 if they refer to trans people using their correct pronouns, rather than the pronouns they were assigned at birth. The rule would apply to organizations that receive state funding—which includes public schools. That means schools and...
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill
The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
Marijuana Bill Introduced in Congress as Industry Readies for Growth
The first marijuana bill of the new Congress has been introduced. Cannabis stocks in the United States and Canada typically rise when legal reforms are proposed, as they did in December when President Joe Biden signed a marijuana research bill into law, Seeking Alpha reported Monday (Jan. 16). The bill...
House committee advances bill that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane is gaining traction as it was passed out of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure today. House Bill 2222, introduced by Delegate Westfall (R-Jackson), was...
Michigan could become first state in nearly 60 years to ditch 'right-to-work' law
Most states allow workers in unionized workplaces not to pay union dues. Michigan could be the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its "right-to-work."
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows
A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Florida to pay around $35,000 for each migrant DeSantis sent to Martha’s Vineyard
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, was praised by many in his party; it is now going to cost the Republican state millions in legal fees.
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
AOL Corp
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Senate Pensions Committee advances bill that would give state retirees one-time bonus, increase in monthly annuity
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate Pensions Committee advanced a bill today that would provide a one-time $1,500 bonus for certain annuitants, and an increase in the minimum monthly benefit for certain annuitants in the Public Employees and State Teachers Retirement System. Senate Bill 237, if passed,...
