23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city.

APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests on Facebook. The video shows two people sitting on a bench outside of a Boot Barn store, surrounded by a few people who appear to be employees from a nearby, unnamed store.

Video shows those employee taking possession of three large pieces of luggage along with piles of clothing in their arms. Of the 23 arrests, APD says the suspects are accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise, collectively. Not all of the suspects arrested Tuesday are accused of working together, but some are.

Some retailers in the metro-area and elsewhere in New Mexico are now using facial recognition technology and database technology to help document allegations of retail crime. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is throwing support behind a bill this legislation session that could further address the issue by creating a new “retail crime” statue in the state’s criminal law.

For the last several years, New Mexico elected leaders have highlighted “organized retail crime” as a fundamentally different type of crime than “shoplifting.” Last August, then-Attorney General Hector Balderas said that “it is more profitable now to go and steal from our local retailers than it is to sell drugs and guns in New Mexico.”

Balderas and other elected leaders contend that hardened criminals are stealing from retail stores to fund further criminal operations. Out of Tuesday’s arrests, 15 of the 23 people arrested had warrants for other crimes.

Police worked with special agents from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office during the operation. Here’s a full list of everyone APD arrested in the sting:

Claire Blanton – Arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass, and two misdemeanor warrants for shoplifting for being accused of stealing $53.98 worth of merchandise.

Jonathan Benavidez – Issued a criminal trespass notification after being accused of acting as a lookout for known shoplifting offender.

Laura Garcia – Issued a criminal trespass notification.

Caroline Gonzales – Arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespass/disorderly conduct, and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after she was accused of being observed smoking fentanyl.

Jovita Sandoval – Arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting after being accused of taking $348.56 worth of merchandise.

Benjamin Joe – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $491.34 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed Joe had five misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear/comply.

Daniel Sanchez – Issued a non-traffic citation (NTC) for drinking in public after he was accused of being observed drinking alcohol at a bus stop.

Joshua Peralto – Arrested for felony shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of stealing a combined $1,599.04 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed Peralto had two felony warrants for his arrest.

Tichina Bahe – Arrested for felony shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accuse of stealing a combined $1,599.04 worth of merchandise.

Vangela Apache – Arrested for felony shoplifting (over $500) and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of working with Bahe and Peralto to steal a combined $1,599.04 worth of merchandise.

Justin Muniz – Arrested for shoplifting (over $500) and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of working with Leroy Montoya to steal $725.81 worth of merchandise.

Leroy Montoya – Arrested for shoplifting (over $500) and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after he and Justin Muniz are accused of working together to steal $725.81 worth of merchandise.

Sabrina Gutierrez – Arrested for criminal trespass and two felony warrants.

Charlie Chavez – Accused of being caught stealing $59.98 worth of merchandise. Chavez was arrested for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and a felony warrant.

Thomas Montoya – Issued a criminal summons, accused of being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Garcia – Arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing a set of Legos valued at $269.39.

Brian Werito – Arrested for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of taking a total of $622.16 from Target. Police confirmed Brian had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Travis Bainbridge – Arrested for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of stealing $622.16 worth of merchandise from Target. Police confirmed Travis had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Dionsanio Neal – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $270.00 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed Dionsanio had to warrants for robbery.

Jason Meaney – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $287.75 worth of merchandise.

Alicia Romero – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $339.89 worth of merchandise.

Christina Gutierrez – Issued a criminal trespass notification.

Ronnisha Cail – Arrested for a felony warrant for probation violation for an underlying charge of aggravated assault.

