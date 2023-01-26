ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5PqZ_0kSLONVV00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city.

New Mexico retailers now using private database to track retail criminals

APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests on Facebook. The video shows two people sitting on a bench outside of a Boot Barn store, surrounded by a few people who appear to be employees from a nearby, unnamed store.

Video shows those employee taking possession of three large pieces of luggage along with piles of clothing in their arms. Of the 23 arrests, APD says the suspects are accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise, collectively. Not all of the suspects arrested Tuesday are accused of working together, but some are.

Some retailers in the metro-area and elsewhere in New Mexico are now using facial recognition technology and database technology to help document allegations of retail crime. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is throwing support behind a bill this legislation session that could further address the issue by creating a new “retail crime” statue in the state’s criminal law.

For the last several years, New Mexico elected leaders have highlighted “organized retail crime” as a fundamentally different type of crime than “shoplifting.” Last August, then-Attorney General Hector Balderas said that “it is more profitable now to go and steal from our local retailers than it is to sell drugs and guns in New Mexico.”

Balderas and other elected leaders contend that hardened criminals are stealing from retail stores to fund further criminal operations. Out of Tuesday’s arrests, 15 of the 23 people arrested had warrants for other crimes.

Police worked with special agents from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office during the operation. Here’s a full list of everyone APD arrested in the sting:

  • Claire Blanton – Arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass, and two misdemeanor warrants for shoplifting for being accused of stealing $53.98 worth of merchandise.
  • Jonathan Benavidez – Issued a criminal trespass notification after being accused of acting as a lookout for known shoplifting offender.
  • Laura Garcia – Issued a criminal trespass notification.
  • Caroline Gonzales – Arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespass/disorderly conduct, and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after she was accused of being observed smoking fentanyl.
  • Jovita Sandoval – Arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting after being accused of taking $348.56 worth of merchandise.
  • Benjamin Joe – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $491.34 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed Joe had five misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear/comply.
  • Daniel Sanchez – Issued a non-traffic citation (NTC) for drinking in public after he was accused of being observed drinking alcohol at a bus stop.
  • Joshua Peralto – Arrested for felony shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of stealing a combined $1,599.04 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed Peralto had two felony warrants for his arrest.
  • Tichina Bahe – Arrested for felony shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accuse of stealing a combined $1,599.04 worth of merchandise.
  • Vangela Apache – Arrested for felony shoplifting (over $500) and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of working with Bahe and Peralto to steal a combined $1,599.04 worth of merchandise.
  • Justin Muniz – Arrested for shoplifting (over $500) and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of working with Leroy Montoya to steal $725.81 worth of merchandise.
  • Leroy Montoya – Arrested for shoplifting (over $500) and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after he and Justin Muniz are accused of working together to steal $725.81 worth of merchandise.
  • Sabrina Gutierrez – Arrested for criminal trespass and two felony warrants.
  • Charlie Chavez – Accused of being caught stealing $59.98 worth of merchandise. Chavez was arrested for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and a felony warrant.
  • Thomas Montoya – Issued a criminal summons, accused of being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Angel Garcia – Arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing a set of Legos valued at $269.39.
  • Brian Werito – Arrested for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of taking a total of $622.16 from Target. Police confirmed Brian had a felony warrant for his arrest.
  • Travis Bainbridge – Arrested for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony after being accused of stealing $622.16 worth of merchandise from Target. Police confirmed Travis had a felony warrant for his arrest.
  • Dionsanio Neal – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $270.00 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed Dionsanio had to warrants for robbery.
  • Jason Meaney – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $287.75 worth of merchandise.
  • Alicia Romero – Arrested for shoplifting after being accused of stealing $339.89 worth of merchandise.
  • Christina Gutierrez – Issued a criminal trespass notification.
  • Ronnisha Cail – Arrested for a felony warrant for probation violation for an underlying charge of aggravated assault.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 11

BillTiger
5d ago

I see comments from people who spend way too much time watching cop shows on TV wondering why the police don't have instant results. When you investigate and amass evidence, you can get indictments on all of the perpetrators and usually get convictions. This is good police work.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

4 suspects charged in shooting of college student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four young adults are facing charges after a college student was shot in the face while driving on Central, and investigators say, she was not the intended target. According to a criminal complaint, the young woman was driving near Central and Juan Tabo last week when she was shot in the eye. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Lobbying bill, Warrant backlog, Foggy and chilly, Open to 8th graders, New brewery

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] State senator targets lawmakers to lobbyists ‘revolving door’ with new bill – One lawmaker is trying to put a stop to what he calls the ‘revolving door’ between lawmakers and lobbyists. Senate Bill 34 is looking to create a two-year ‘cooling off period’ for lawmakers; meaning, once they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police!  Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Are Albuquerque’s violence & mental health intervention efforts working?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a newer part of Albuquerque’s frontline responders in behavioral and mental health situations, and cases of violent crime. Between 2019 and 2020, the city launched two initiatives: the Violence Intervention Program (VIP) and the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, or ACS. For over a year now, ACS has had social workers responding […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. State police investigating deputy-involved shooting …. Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling …. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 …. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed Senate bill would make bestiality a crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state Senators want to make bestiality its own crime. Republicans Mark Moore and Brenda McKenna have sponsored SB 215, which would make sexual abuse of animals a fourth-degree felony on a first offense, with subsequent violations increasing to third-degree. Someone found guilty would also be required to register as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy