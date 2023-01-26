ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Delivery delay: Food delivery forces college basketball game to stop

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oag5m_0kSLOLk300

There is a time and a place for food delivery. The time may be during a basketball game but the place is definitely not on the court.

But that is exactly what happened at Wednesday’s game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Duquesne Dukes, ESPN reported.

A food delivery person, apparently connected to Uber Eats, walked directly onto the court holding a bag of McDonald’s.

A person in a yellow jacket came onto the floor only a few feet from Loyola Chicago’s Philip Alston who was in control of the ball at 16:30, ESPN reported.

The delivery even caught the announcers by surprise. They asked, “Was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?”

The delivery guy was shown walking around the concourse, apparently looking for the person who placed the order.

But in the end, the delivery wasn’t what it appeared to be.

Austin Hansen, the assistant athletics director for content development and broadcast operations at Loyola Chicago, said that the “delivery attempt” was likely staged and that the “delivery person” was wearing a microphone and several people were filming him before he went on the court, CBS Sports reported.

A Duquesne official also believes it was a prank, WPXI reported.

Uber Eats posted on Twitter, “the absolute most” when responding to a post from Barstool Sports.

Hansen warned he would be watching for copycats, SportingNews reported.

Duquesne ended up winning the game 72-58, according to WPXI.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy