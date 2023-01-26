ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS

By Reuters
kalkinemedia.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation From The FDA For Mavodelpar

* RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM THE FDA FOR MAVODELPAR (REN001) IN A GENOTYPE OF LONG-CHAIN FATTY ACID OXIDATION DISORDER (LC-FAOD) * RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TOPLINE DATA FROM STRIDE STUDY IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
KTLA.com

Best supplement for arthritis pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Hudson Valley Post

It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents

According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
EatingWell

6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating

Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
The Jewish Press

New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen

New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
NEW YORK STATE
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy