SALISBURY, MD – A major upgrade to downtown Salisbury which city leaders say is long overdue will start soon. We first brought you this story back in 2019. Salisbury town square is set to start construction this spring. The project includes a play and event space more seating areas, greenery, and a fountain. It will transform the area near the Wicomico public library.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO