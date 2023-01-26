Read full article on original website
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes
From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
floydcountyrecord.com
Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice
IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
Lubbock, We Need To Stop These Bad Behaviors At Intersections
Lubbock, why are we the literal worst at intersections?. 50% of wrecks happen at intersections, and way too many of those end up with totaled cars, injuries, or even fatalities. If there's one place on the road we should be extra careful, it's at stop lights and stop signs. Red...
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
Lubbock And Areas Of The South/Rolling Plains Brace For Ice
If you thought the potential for winter weather was over, sorry it appears we aren't anywhere close to being done with winter. Lubbock, along with the surrounding areas of the South Plains is under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at Midnight. Meanwhile the Rolling Plains will be under an Ice...
everythinglubbock.com
DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
Lubbock: Have You Played the Adorable Google Boba Game Today?
Google is known for their creative home page that changes depending on the season or occasion. Whether it’s something festive for a holiday or something relevant to what is going on in the world today, they have a variety of iconic 'doodles' they swap the original Google logo out with.
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal. One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m. “We lost one of our […]
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
Did May break the law in deadly crash? Lubbock prosecutors make the case
Alexander May’s defense team told a Lubbock, Texas jury, “This isn’t a clear-cut case,” in reference to the deadly crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18.
fox34.com
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
DPS: Serious crash on Idalou Highway leaves two hospitalized
Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
