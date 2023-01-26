Two teens with gunshot wounds drive themselves to the hospital in Joliet. It was on January 27, 2023, at 4:04 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of two gunshot victims that had arrived at the emergency room. A preliminary investigation determined that two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were struck by gunfire while walking in the area of the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue. The 15-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the 17-year-old male sustained one gunshot wound. Both victims arrived at the hospital under their own power and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. It is believed that the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle, however, this remains under investigation.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO