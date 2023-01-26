Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Strike Vote Set For Today For United Center Concession Workers
Concessions, food, and beverage workers at Chicago’s United Center are expected to vote today on whether to strike. Food service provider Levy and the union are currently negotiating. Last month, workers filed several complaints with the city, state, and federal agencies alleging a number of labor law violations by Levy at United Center. Stadium employees are seeking better access to health insurance and higher pay.
wjol.com
Protesters Demand Justice For Tyre Nichols in Chicago
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Protesters in Chicago are demanding justice for the man who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Hundreds gathered downtown last night calling for swift police reforms over the death of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis officers were fired and later charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death during what started as a traffic stop earlier this month. Two others were relieved of duty.
wjol.com
Joliet Reminder: Political Sign Display Regulation
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) This election season, the City of Joliet reminds residents of the regulations that control the placement of signs supporting political candidates. The City of Joliet Zoning Ordinance regulates temporary political signs to control the size and location of these signs. State law effective January 1, 2011,...
wjol.com
McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court
McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday. Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.
wjol.com
DuPage Co. Sheriff Agrees To Enforce Laws, Avoids Possible Censure
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick is avoiding possible censure over his controversial stance on the state’s new assault weapons ban. The county board agreed not to punish him after he agreed to enforce all state and local laws. The agreement comes after the sheriff stated earlier this month that he wouldn’t enforce provisions of the ban, claiming the bill violates Second Amendment rights. Mendrick faced backlash, including from several Democratic legislators who called for him to reverse his stance.
wjol.com
IDOT Update: Bridge Closures Now And Improvements Coming To I-80 and I-55, But Will Be Years
WJOL received an update from IDOT on the rolling bridge closures in Joliet. The McDonough Street bridge is expected to reopen in mid to late February, weather permitting. The McDonough Street was closed November 21, 2022. Future closures include, Ruby and Brandon Road bridges, with specific dates for closure yet to be determined.
wjol.com
Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly. Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019. Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago. The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.
wjol.com
U.S. EPA Reaches Settlement With Chicago Aluminum Supply Company
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) The Justice Department and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reaching a settlement with a Chicago aluminum supply company. The settlement with Logan Square Aluminum Supply resolves allegations of violating the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting regulations at renovation projects Logan Square and its contractors performed in the Chicago area. Under the agreement, Logan Square will implement a program to ensure that its contractors are trained to use lead-safe work practices to avoid creating lead dust during home renovation activities. The company will also pay a 400-thousand-dollar penalty.
wjol.com
Joliet Slammers Release 2023 Promotional Schedule
Kate Flannery poses as she arrives at NBC's Fall Premiere Party, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Joliet Slammers celebrate The Office and The Sandlot’s 30th Anniversary with celebrity appearances at Duly Health and Care Field!. The 2023 Joliet Slammers season will celebrate 51...
wjol.com
Joliet Man Angry With Girlfriend Sets Fire To House
Kevin Williams mugshot courtesy, Will County Adult Detention Center. A Joliet man arrested for aggravated arson following a house fire on Friday night. It was on January 27, 2023, at 10:18 p.m. officers responded with the Joliet Fire Department to a residence in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue for a report of a house fire. A preliminary investigation of this incident indicated that Kevin Williams was in the home and had become upset with his 47 -year-old girlfriend. Williams retrieved gasoline from the garage and then entered the residence at which time it is believed that he intentionally ignited a fire in an empty bedroom of the residence.
wjol.com
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Violation
ISP experiences the third Scott’s Law related crash of 2023. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 55 northbound, north of Lockport Road in Will County. On the above...
wjol.com
Ex-Suburban School Worker Accused Of Stealing $1.5M Worth Of Chicken Wings
A former south suburban school district worker is accused of engaging in a massive scheme involving one-point-five-million-dollars worth of stolen chicken wings. Vera Liddell previously works as the director of food services at Harvey School District 152. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office claims Liddell ordered more than 11-thousand cases of chicken wings from the school district’s food provider and then picked up the order in a district cargo van. However, the food was never brought to the school or the students.
wjol.com
Two Teens Walking Along Wheeler Avenue Struck By Gunfire
Two teens with gunshot wounds drive themselves to the hospital in Joliet. It was on January 27, 2023, at 4:04 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of two gunshot victims that had arrived at the emergency room. A preliminary investigation determined that two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were struck by gunfire while walking in the area of the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue. The 15-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the 17-year-old male sustained one gunshot wound. Both victims arrived at the hospital under their own power and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. It is believed that the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle, however, this remains under investigation.
wjol.com
Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot
The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus. It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles. The thefts are...
wjol.com
Video: Fire at Home in Channahon
The Channahon Fire Protection District is sharing details of a house fire that took place on Monday afternoon. It was at 4:42 pm that firefighters were called to 24227 W. Quail Drive. Initial reports were that an attached garage fire had broken out. All occupants and family pets were accounted...
