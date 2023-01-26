ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted on Hawthorne Place

Montclair, NJ – On January 29, Montclair Police officers responded to Hawthorne Place on a report of a large disturbance. Upon arrival, most of those involved had dispersed or fled the area. Officers located an 18-year-old male who was in the street who was unconscious and bleeding. Witnesses reported...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery to Raise Funds For Howe House; Joins ‘Beer is Black History’ Collaboration

Montclair, NJ – As part of its annual Black History Month beer series, the Montclair Brewery will brew a special ale to help raise funds to preserve the historic home owned by James Howe, the first African American home owner in Montclair. The Howe House Belgian-Style ale is expected to release mid-February and will be available on draught and in cans in Montclair Brewery’s taproom and at several New Jersey and New York bars, restaurants and bottle shops. A portion of all taproom sales will be donated to Friends of the Howe house.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Man Throws Molotov Cocktail at Temple Ne Tamid in Bloomfield

Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program Offers $10K Reward To Catch Arson Supect

Newark, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Bloomfield Police Release Video of Suspect at Temple Ner Tamid

Bloomfield, NJ – Bloomfield Police have released a surveillance video from Sunday’s arson attempt at Temple Ner Tamid. The video, says Captain Anthony Sisco, shows four screens at once and provides different views of the suspect on the Temple grounds. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy