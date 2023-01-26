Montclair, NJ – As part of its annual Black History Month beer series, the Montclair Brewery will brew a special ale to help raise funds to preserve the historic home owned by James Howe, the first African American home owner in Montclair. The Howe House Belgian-Style ale is expected to release mid-February and will be available on draught and in cans in Montclair Brewery’s taproom and at several New Jersey and New York bars, restaurants and bottle shops. A portion of all taproom sales will be donated to Friends of the Howe house.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO