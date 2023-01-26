Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
Yardbarker
NHL takes measured approach in statement about Bobby Hull's passing
Through all the excitement on Monday morning leading up to next weekend's NHL All-Star game , the hockey world stateside also learned about the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Hull. And when it came to making a formal announcement about his passing at the age of 84, the league took a very measured approach in speaking about the former Chicago Blackhawk, whose legacy as a player was not without its off-ice controversy.
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
markerzone.com
TROY STECHER ABSOLUTELY SNAPS ON TREVOR ZEGRAS AFTER HE CROSSES THE LINE
The Arizona Coyotes do not seem to like the Anaheim Ducks. At all. Last season, Coyotes' forward Jay Beagle beat up Troy Terry after the Ducks were trouncing the Yotes. Beagle's actions sparked debate over whether or not 'skilling it up' warrants physical retribution. In Saturday night's showdown between the...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
NBC Sports
How Horvat to Islanders impacts Bruins ahead of NHL trade deadline
The Bo Horvat trade sweepstakes are over and the New York Islanders have won. The Vancouver Canucks announced Monday they have dealt Horvat to the Islanders in exchange for left wing Anthony Beauvillier, center prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the first-rounder...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
markerzone.com
REPORT: WILD COULD BE CHANGING TO FAMOUS COLOUR SCHEME IN NEAR FUTURE
In late-2020, the National Hockey League and Adidas announced and subsequently released the first edition of the Reverse Retro jerseys. For theirs, the Minnesota Wild went with a white uniform with their current logo but in the colour scheme of the Minnesota North Stars. Flash forward to 2022, the NHL...
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox continued the trend of favoring aging veterans over promising rookies.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox could still benefit from an additional move or two before the beginning of spring training. A few reunions would make sense.
markerzone.com
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
markerzone.com
BOBBY HULL'S GRANDSON LASHES OUT AT CRITICS FOLLOWING GRANDFATHER'S DEATH
It's tough to lose a loved one. It's even tougher when that loved one's name gets dragged through the mud on social media immediately after their death is announced. It appears Jude Hull, the grandson of hockey legend Bobby Hull, had had enough Monday after learning of his grandfather's death and then logging into his social media account and seeing several tweets disparaging his grandfather's name.
markerzone.com
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
According to the American Hockey League's transaction page, the Chicago Wolves have released defenceman Jason Garrison from his professional try-out contract (PTO). Garrison, 38, signed the PTO with the Chicago Wolves back in October, joining them for their training camp, but only appeared in three games for the team. In those three games, Garrison had one assist, no penalty minutes and had an even-rating.
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
