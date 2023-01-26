X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities

Christine Schuster

X-Golf's fifth Minnesota location is set to open at 7541 148th St. W. in Apple Valley this year. Courtesy of X-Golf.

Indoor golf opportunities in the Twin Cities are expanding with X-Golf planning to open its flagship location in Apple Valley this year.

The entertainment and dining venue planned for the Time Square shopping center will be nearly twice the size of the X-Golf's existing locations in Medina, Champlin, Blaine and Woodbury, according to the company's pitch to city officials.

X-Golf is part of a broader effort to revive the strip mall, which new owners bought for nearly $11 million last year.

X-Golf's site plan includes an outdoor patio to be constructed when the mall undergoes major improvements beginning this spring, according to city documents. The restaurant will seat 78 and the patio will be able to accommodate up to 20 guests.

Ben Feret, President of Minnesota Capital Management, told the Apple Valley City Council the larger space will allow for a party room and other additional features.

A PGA professional will be on staff and the venue will also offer and club fittings.

"It's a great place to play golf year-round in Minnesota," Feret said, adding all ages and skill levels are welcome.

The new location is tentatively planned to open March 31.