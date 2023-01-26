Linde plc (Guildford, U.K.) announced plans to increase its green hydrogen production capacity in Ontario, California, in response to growing demand from the mobility market. Linde will build, own and operate the first of several planned five-megawatt PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzers to increase its hydrogen capacity. Following this initial investment, the new electrolyzer together with the existing plant will produce enough green hydrogen to avoid up to 75,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year. Expected to start up in the second half of 2024, the new electrolyzer is one of several green hydrogen projects Linde is planning across the United States.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO