Read full article on original website
Related
chemengonline.com
Plug Power and Johnson Matthey form alliance for green-hydrogen projects
Plug Power Inc. (Latham, N.Y.) and Johnson Matthey plc (JM; London) announced a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the green hydrogen economy. JM will become an important strategic supplier of MEA components, providing a substantial portion of Plug’s demand for catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM). Importantly, JM brings security of supply of precious metals, and unique recycling capabilities.
chemengonline.com
ExxonMobil progresses plans for Canada’s largest renewable-diesel facility
ExxonMobil Corp. (Houston) announced its majority-owned affiliate, Imperial Oil Ltd, will invest about $560 million to move forward with construction of the largest renewable diesel facility in Canada. The project at Imperial’s Strathcona refinery is expected to produce 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by about 3 million metric tons per year, as determined in accordance with Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulation. The facility is a part of the corporation’s plans through 2027 to invest approximately $17 billion in lower-emission initiatives.
chemengonline.com
Sumitomo Chemical acquires U.S.-based biostimulants company
Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Tokyo, Japan) plans to acquire FBSciences Holdings, Inc., a U.S. company engaged in the business of biostimulants, a group of naturally-derived agricultural materials and a class of biorationals. The acquisition is due to be completed subject to the prescribed procedures. Biorationals, which have a global market valued...
chemengonline.com
Equinor awards contracts to Linde for H2H Saltend hydrogen project
Equinor Energy AS (Stavanger, Norway) has awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for H2H Saltend to Linde Engineering, and an operation and maintenance service contract to BOC. Linde Engineering together with BOC, both Linde companies, participated in a design competition to provide proposals for FEED with options for Engineering,...
chemengonline.com
Linde to increase green-hydrogen production in California
Linde plc (Guildford, U.K.) announced plans to increase its green hydrogen production capacity in Ontario, California, in response to growing demand from the mobility market. Linde will build, own and operate the first of several planned five-megawatt PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzers to increase its hydrogen capacity. Following this initial investment, the new electrolyzer together with the existing plant will produce enough green hydrogen to avoid up to 75,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year. Expected to start up in the second half of 2024, the new electrolyzer is one of several green hydrogen projects Linde is planning across the United States.
chemengonline.com
Ube to expand production facilities for polyimide membranes
UBE Corp. (Tokyo) plans to expand the polyimide hollow-fiber production facilities for gas separation membranes at its Ube Chemical Factory and the gas separation membrane module production facilities at its Sakai Factory in order to meet rapidly growing demand, particularly for CO2 separation membranes. Both expanded facilities are scheduled to go on-line in the first half of fiscal 2025, increasing production capacity by about 1.8 times.
chemengonline.com
Cepsa and EDP to collaborate on large-scale green-hydrogen project
Cepsa (Madrid, Spain) and EDP (Energias de Portugal) have signed an agreement to work together on large-scale green hydrogen production in the Bay of Algeciras. Under this partnership, EDP, a leader in renewable energies through its subsidiary EDP Renewables and the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, has become a partner in the project to develop up to 1 GW in Campo de Gibraltar, Cádiz, as part of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, the largest green hydrogen project in Europe promoted by Cepsa.
chemengonline.com
ALPLA opens new PET recycling plant in Romania
ALPLA Group (Hard, Austria), together with its joint venture partners Ecohelp and UPT, has opened its first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling plant in Romania after a construction time of nine months and investment of around 7.5 million euros. The state-of-the-art plant is now producing around 18,000 tons of recycled material per year from household waste. The joint undertaking PET Recycling Team Targu Mures supplies the southeast European market with food-grade rPET and thus promotes the circular economy in the region.
chemengonline.com
ExxonMobil progresses development of major hydrogen project, awards FEED contract to TechnipEnergies
ExxonMobil Corp. (Houston) announced the next step in the development of the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen production facility with a contract award for front-end engineering and design (FEED). A final investment decision for the project is expected by 2024, subject to stakeholder support, regulatory permitting, and market conditions. ExxonMobil has awarded the contract to Technip Energies (Paris), who will be responsible for the next stage of front-end engineering and design of the low-carbon hydrogen project.
chemengonline.com
Get the Best of Your Data – Combining Integrity, Connectivity and Data Analytics
Battery production involves many variables that must be optimized to enhance battery lifetime and energy density. These processes generate a lot of data at every stage, including materials discovery, electrolyte preparation, and electrode and cell manufacturing. Some institutions generate more than 1 petabyte of data per year (1 million gigabytes or 1E15 bits), while others report over 700 million characterization data per day.
Comments / 0