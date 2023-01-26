ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CO

Summit Daily News

Which winter sports do you want to try in 2023?

No new year without new year resolutions. Many people make new year’s resolutions with the intention of getting more fit and healthy. But sports such as soccer or basketball are not for everyone. Some people just want to connect with nature and enjoy the winter wonders in terms of sport. If you’re one of the winter-loving outdoor enthusiasts looking for a new hobby, we’ve got you covered.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘Holding our mail hostage’: As issues with the US Postal Service persist, Summit County residents report problems accessing prescriptions and important mail

For the better part of a month, Andrea Godfrey has been wearing her mismatched blue and red gloves, a yellow beanie and a long dark coat indoors at her home in Silverthorne. Godfrey, 71, has lived in the same home for much of the past 50 years, ever since her parents built the place in the 1970s. Now retired and living on a fixed income, she relies on government assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food and the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program for heating costs.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Marijuana impacts, manslaughter charges, school threats, terrain updates and short-term rental rules

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 22-28. 1. Higher use, increased potency of marijuana may be affecting Steamboat Springs workforce. The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago this month, selling legalized recreational pot for adults...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Jan. 27, 1923: Railway agent fired, Leadville beats local team, ski event in Dillon

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 27, 1923. Business interests protest removal of local railway agent. After 23 years of service, 20 of which were at the Breckenridge station, M. J. Waltz, an agent for the Colorado & Southern Railroad, received notice about 10 days ago that his services were no longer required. Lateness filing his reports, and allegations that he was not looking after the company’s interests at this point, were given as the reasons for his dismissal from service. Agents along the branch of the C. & S. had been notified the day before Mr. Waltz that there would be a permanent position to fill at the Breckenridge office.
LEADVILLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Too many Americans think they have a right to verbally abuse others

Rudeness may yet cause all American hospital nurses to strike, leaving patients and their families to fend for themselves. Having spoken last night with a Denver hospital nurse, I learned that she and many of her coworkers are at their breaking point. Charged with too many patients, their energies and expertise are stretched to their limits. Add to this that families and patients too often are treating them miserably by making coarse demands and yelling at them, not a few are telling us that they’ve had just about enough.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne

A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Winners of 32nd International Snow Sculpture Championships announced in Breckenridge following 94 hours of hand-carved artistry

The winners of the 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships — hosted in the town of Breckenridge — were announced Friday, Jan. 27, capping off a 94-hour challenge that saw teams of artists from around the world hand-carve towering structures amid bitterly cold temperatures. Awards were presented by Toyota officials during a ceremony Friday night hosted in the Riverwalk Center.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Are Summit County restaurants and bars hosting a Super Bowl watch party? Tell the Summit Daily.

It’s official: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Summit County restaurants and bars who are hosting a watch party can tell the Summit Daily News to be included in a guide about what businesses will be hosting Super Bowl celebrations. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, the website, the physical location, the time of the watch party and any food or drink specials for the day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

