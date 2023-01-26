This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 27, 1923. Business interests protest removal of local railway agent. After 23 years of service, 20 of which were at the Breckenridge station, M. J. Waltz, an agent for the Colorado & Southern Railroad, received notice about 10 days ago that his services were no longer required. Lateness filing his reports, and allegations that he was not looking after the company’s interests at this point, were given as the reasons for his dismissal from service. Agents along the branch of the C. & S. had been notified the day before Mr. Waltz that there would be a permanent position to fill at the Breckenridge office.

