Enapter AG (Crespina Lorenzana (PI), Italy), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two Anion-exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to produce more than 1,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The installation of the two AEM Multicore electrolyzers in this pioneering project for South Korea will be carried out by the company YEST, which has already been supporting Enapter as an integration partner since 2021. Johnson Matthey is also an investor in Enapter.

