chemengonline.com
Ube to expand production facilities for polyimide membranes
UBE Corp. (Tokyo) plans to expand the polyimide hollow-fiber production facilities for gas separation membranes at its Ube Chemical Factory and the gas separation membrane module production facilities at its Sakai Factory in order to meet rapidly growing demand, particularly for CO2 separation membranes. Both expanded facilities are scheduled to go on-line in the first half of fiscal 2025, increasing production capacity by about 1.8 times.
chemengonline.com
Enapter to supply AEM electrolyzers for South Korean hydrogen project
Enapter AG (Crespina Lorenzana (PI), Italy), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two Anion-exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to produce more than 1,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The installation of the two AEM Multicore electrolyzers in this pioneering project for South Korea will be carried out by the company YEST, which has already been supporting Enapter as an integration partner since 2021. Johnson Matthey is also an investor in Enapter.
chemengonline.com
Standard Lithium installs carbon-capture pilot plant
Standard Lithium Ltd. (Vancouver, B.C., Canada) announced that its Carbon Capture Pilot Plant has been successfully installed at the final testing location in southern. The Carbon Capture Pilot Plant will assess the technical and financial viability of capturing CO2 directly from natural gas burning flue-gas streams, and will inform how Standard Lithium can use technology to minimize CO2 emissions at future production facilities.
chemengonline.com
Cepsa and EDP to collaborate on large-scale green-hydrogen project
Cepsa (Madrid, Spain) and EDP (Energias de Portugal) have signed an agreement to work together on large-scale green hydrogen production in the Bay of Algeciras. Under this partnership, EDP, a leader in renewable energies through its subsidiary EDP Renewables and the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, has become a partner in the project to develop up to 1 GW in Campo de Gibraltar, Cádiz, as part of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, the largest green hydrogen project in Europe promoted by Cepsa.
chemengonline.com
Plug Power and Johnson Matthey form alliance for green-hydrogen projects
Plug Power Inc. (Latham, N.Y.) and Johnson Matthey plc (JM; London) announced a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the green hydrogen economy. JM will become an important strategic supplier of MEA components, providing a substantial portion of Plug’s demand for catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM). Importantly, JM brings security of supply of precious metals, and unique recycling capabilities.
chemengonline.com
Equinor awards contracts to Linde for H2H Saltend hydrogen project
Equinor Energy AS (Stavanger, Norway) has awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for H2H Saltend to Linde Engineering, and an operation and maintenance service contract to BOC. Linde Engineering together with BOC, both Linde companies, participated in a design competition to provide proposals for FEED with options for Engineering,...
chemengonline.com
Sumitomo Chemical acquires U.S.-based biostimulants company
Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Tokyo, Japan) plans to acquire FBSciences Holdings, Inc., a U.S. company engaged in the business of biostimulants, a group of naturally-derived agricultural materials and a class of biorationals. The acquisition is due to be completed subject to the prescribed procedures. Biorationals, which have a global market valued...
chemengonline.com
Linde to increase green-hydrogen production in California
Linde plc (Guildford, U.K.) announced plans to increase its green hydrogen production capacity in Ontario, California, in response to growing demand from the mobility market. Linde will build, own and operate the first of several planned five-megawatt PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzers to increase its hydrogen capacity. Following this initial investment, the new electrolyzer together with the existing plant will produce enough green hydrogen to avoid up to 75,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year. Expected to start up in the second half of 2024, the new electrolyzer is one of several green hydrogen projects Linde is planning across the United States.
chemengonline.com
ALPLA opens new PET recycling plant in Romania
ALPLA Group (Hard, Austria), together with its joint venture partners Ecohelp and UPT, has opened its first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling plant in Romania after a construction time of nine months and investment of around 7.5 million euros. The state-of-the-art plant is now producing around 18,000 tons of recycled material per year from household waste. The joint undertaking PET Recycling Team Targu Mures supplies the southeast European market with food-grade rPET and thus promotes the circular economy in the region.
chemengonline.com
Albemarle launches re-branded catalysts business line
Albemarle Corp. (Charlotte, N.C.) announced the official brand launch of Ketjen, its wholly owned subsidiary that crafts tailored, advanced catalyst solutions for the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. The company shared the new name of its catalysts business in November 2022 after announcing plans to operate the business as...
chemengonline.com
ExxonMobil progresses development of major hydrogen project, awards FEED contract to TechnipEnergies
ExxonMobil Corp. (Houston) announced the next step in the development of the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen production facility with a contract award for front-end engineering and design (FEED). A final investment decision for the project is expected by 2024, subject to stakeholder support, regulatory permitting, and market conditions. ExxonMobil has awarded the contract to Technip Energies (Paris), who will be responsible for the next stage of front-end engineering and design of the low-carbon hydrogen project.
chemengonline.com
Get the Best of Your Data – Combining Integrity, Connectivity and Data Analytics
Battery production involves many variables that must be optimized to enhance battery lifetime and energy density. These processes generate a lot of data at every stage, including materials discovery, electrolyte preparation, and electrode and cell manufacturing. Some institutions generate more than 1 petabyte of data per year (1 million gigabytes or 1E15 bits), while others report over 700 million characterization data per day.
