KINGSTON – The Kingston City Republican Committee is in the market for candidates to run for common council slots as well as the mayor’s post this fall. “The City of Kingston is facing an array of issues, ranging from public safety to economic development,” said city GOP Chairman John Quigley. “We need leaders who are committed to finding innovative solutions to tackle our challenges. Our city deserves nothing less than a strong, thoughtful, and forward-thinking leader to guide us as we continue to grow.”

KINGSTON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO