Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston GOP puts out call for Kingston council candidates
KINGSTON – The Kingston City Republican Committee is in the market for candidates to run for common council slots as well as the mayor’s post this fall. “The City of Kingston is facing an array of issues, ranging from public safety to economic development,” said city GOP Chairman John Quigley. “We need leaders who are committed to finding innovative solutions to tackle our challenges. Our city deserves nothing less than a strong, thoughtful, and forward-thinking leader to guide us as we continue to grow.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino launches campaign for Dutchess County Executive
HYDE PARK – Just months after losing her re-election bid for the state senate, Republican Sue Serino has confirmed that she is running to be the next Dutchess County Executive. The Hyde Park Republican served in the state senate from 2016-2022 before losing to Democrat Senator Michelle Hinchey, after redistricting pitted the two incumbents against each other. The former senator told Mid-Hudson News that a formal campaign launch will be taking place in the coming weeks.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thurston launches primary campaign for supervisor position
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Incumbent Wappinger Town Supervisor Dick Thurston intends to run a Republican primary to retain his position. Thurston lost the support of the town’s Republican Committee last week when the committee endorsed Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini as the Republican candidate for town supervisor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Orange County Court judge retires early as he faces misconduct charges
GOSHEN – Orange County Court Judge William DeProspo is stepping down from the bench five years before his term expires on December 31, 2027. His resignation was submitted to the acting chief administrative judge is effective March 31. His departure is as per an agreement with the State Commission...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city councilman bows out
NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State audit critical of Orange-Ulster BOCES IT controls
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES officials did not establish adequate internal controls over nonstudent network user accounts to help prevent unauthorized use, access or loss, according to the findings of a state comptroller’s office audit. The study also found sensitive information technology control weaknesses that were communicated confidentially to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger’s first executive order targets global climate crisis
KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger announced her first executive order Monday regarding how county government will try to survive the worsening global climate crisis. Metzger discussed and signed the executive order at the Hudson River Maritime Museum on the City of Kingston’s Rondout Creek waterfront, which is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis land annexation deal complete
PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Airport director passes away
WURTSBORO – Jim Arnott, the administrator of Sullivan County International Airport, has lost his fight with pancreatic cancer. The Wurtsboro resident was 74 years old at the time of his passing last Friday, January 27. “Jim was an extraordinary public servant,” said Legislature Chairman Rob Doherty. “He was instrumental...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston launches ARPA small business grant program
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has launched the ARPA Small Business Grant Program, which is made possible with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city has allocated $1 million of its $17.3 million ARPA award to aid local businesses in the city in responding to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester bus system tops over 100 hybrid or electric buses
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County has announced the completion of the 106 hybrid-electric 40-foot bus delivery. The county fleet now 88 percent hybrid or electric vehicles. The new bus seats 40 riders and includes amenities like a bike rack, USB charging ports at every seat, and a driver protective shield. Each bus had a price tag of $715,721 and was approximately 70 percent federally funded.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police association condemns Memphis police officers murder of Tyre Nichols
YONKERS – The Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester County, representing all 4,000-plus sworn officers in the county, is “horrified” by the actions of the five Memphis police officers responsible for the murder of Tyre Nichols, said Det. Keith Olson, president of the Westchester organization. He said the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman killed by Metro-North train
PEEKSKILL – The pedestrian killed by a Metro-North commuter train Monday morning was a woman. The Hudson Line train with traveling southbound when the woman was struck and killed at the Hudson Avenue grade crossing. The incident occurred at 5:55 a.m. No other information was available at this time,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
America’s shortest parade returns to Pawling
VILLAGE OF PAWLING – Preparations are underway for the return of “America’s shortest Parade” for the seventh year in the Village of Pawling. The February 18th party which includes a parade route of 223 feet on Broad Street is slated to have hundreds of marchers representing various organizations, Irish step dancers, and a free concert by The Nerds. A DJ will kick off the festivities near O’Connor’s Pub on Broad Street at 11:00 a.m. and the parade steps off at 1:00 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Safe Harbors of the Hudson receives grant from National Endowment for the Arts
NEWBURGH – The National Endowment for the Arts has granted Safe Harbors of the Hudson in Newburgh a $20,000 grant in support of its Ann Street Gallery’s BIPOC Emerging Artist Fellowship. NEA Chairwoman Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, said pro0jects such as this “strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide...
Mid-Hudson News Network
You will get ‘the boot’ with too many unpaid parking tickets in Catskill
CATSKILL – Any motor vehicle which has three or more tickets issued under Village of Catskill law that are outstanding for more than 45 days may “get the boot” prohibiting the use of the motor vehicle. In addition to the outstanding tickets, the car owner would be...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Person struck by Metro-North train
PEEKSKILL – Service on the Hudson Line of Metro-North Railroad was temporarily delayed this morning while officials investigated a person struck by a train. The incident occurred near Peekskill. Service was resumed but there were residual delays of up to 30 minutes.
