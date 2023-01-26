CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun Intermediate School District’s Great Start Collaborative is announcing the official launch of Help Me Grow Calhoun. Officials say their “no wrong door” approach aims to connects families with children, from birth through age 5, access free developmental screening tools and support strategies, local resources, and service providers so children are developmentally on track and healthy up through the time they enter school.

