Over 67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Could Suffer Sudden Engine Shutdown
Chrysler parent company Stellantis has announced a voluntary recall of 67,118 examples of the 2017-2023 Pacifica hybrid minivan in the US due to potential unexpected engine shutdown. Fortunately, no accidents or injuries have been reported. That's the good news for owners. The not-so-great news is that the problem involves a...
Seattle Sues Kia And Hyundai For Failing To Install Anti-Theft Tech In Cars
According to FOX13, the city of Seattle in Washington is suing Kia and Hyundai in federal court for not including anti-theft technology in some of their cars, which has led to what the city's attorney calls an "exponential increase" in vehicle thefts in the city. "From last July to this...
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class First Look Review: Subtly Tweaked And Electrified
Mercedes-Benz discontinued the A-Class sedan in the USA recently, leaving the CLA-Class as the German automaker's entry-level sedan offering in the States. The A and CLA were always an odd couple and in a marketplace overrun by crossovers, it made little sense that Mercedes was fielding not one, but two subcompact sedans, especially since the A-Class with its smaller trunk was actually less practical than the swoopy CLA. So now, balance has been restored to the universe and while the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and rivals such as the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are fighting for a slice of an ever-shrinking pie, the 2024 CLA's mid-life update should keep it in contention. In a move that will delight US AMG fans, the new lineup sees the introduction of the blistering 416-horsepower CLA 45 S, finally giving local buyers the same flagship that's been available in Europe for years. We review the AMG models separately, but customers interested in the standard CLA will appreciate the new mild-hybrid system, an upgraded infotainment interface, and some mild styling alterations.
Nissan Says US EV Market Is Expanding Faster Than Expected
The all-electric vehicle market is growing faster than expected, according to Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, who recently approved a $250 million investment for the automaker's Tennessee production plant to increase powertrain production. Per Automotive News, Uchida did not go into specific details regarding that investment, such as when it will...
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Lineup Arrives With New Plug-In Hybrid
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has been facelifted following an official teaser and countless spy shots dating back to 2021. Not including the AMG models, the GLE will be available in four different configurations. The biggest addition under the hood is a 48-volt mild-hybrid system available in all models except for the new-for-2024 GLE 400e 4MATIC, which is a plug-in hybrid.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Tesla Confirms That It's Working On Next-Generation Platform
Tesla's Q4 and full-year 2022 financial report stated that its next-generation vehicle platform is under development and that additional details would be shared at the annual Investor Day in March 2023. Other than the fact that it exists, not much else is known about the new platform. The general consensus...
Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Owners Suffering "Death Wobble" Could Be Reimbursed For Repairs
Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners who paid out of pocket to repair the "Death Wobble" might be getting a warranty extension and maybe even some cash back as part of a potential class-action lawsuit settlement. The "Death Wobble," as owners have come to call it, has been known to happen when these vehicles hit a bump at over 40 mph, leading to a vibration or shaking in the steering wheel that's violent enough to scare drivers.
Ferrari Develops Fold-Out Rear Seats That Turn 4-Seat Convertibles Into 2-Seat Sports Cars
Ferrari has developed a new rear-seat design for its four-seat convertible GTs like the Portofino M that can turn the car from a four-seater into a two-seater while reducing the effects of wind buffeting in the cabin with the roof down. In two patents CarBuzz has discovered with the United...
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
Little Car Company Launches New Configurator For $62,500 Bugatti Baby II
The Little Car Company has gone cutting-edge and has set up a new 3D configurator for the Bugatti Baby II. In case you haven't heard of the Bugatti Baby II, it's the most affordable model equipped with the famous French badge. Basically, this is Power Wheels for the one percent who already have Bugatti Chiron in the garage. Each model also has an Adult Mode, and these cars are engineered to be fun for people of all ages to enjoy.
China's BYD Wants To Buy Ford's Plant In Germany
Chinese manufacturer BYD is on a shortlist of buyers for Ford's assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The plant currently builds the Focus, but production will end in 2025. Ford will not need the factory beyond 2025 as it's shifting over to a truck, SUV, and EV business model. The Wall...
Tesla's Biggest Competitors Will Be China's BYD, Aito, And Xpeng
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a conference call with industry analysts that he believes the electric vehicle automaker's biggest competitor will come from China, not the United States. During this meeting, the outspoken CEO was asked about the status of Chinese carmakers regarding their aggressive moves towards electrification and related technologies.
2024 Polestar 2 First Look Review: Perfecting The EV Recipe
Since Polestar launched its revolutionary cars in the USA in 2019, the brand's continual refinement of its offerings has seen it grow in popularity. The Polestar 2's latest update is substantial, however, with a facelift being just one part of it. There have been changes made to the permanent-magnetic electric motors and inverters powering the car, with the result being increased power and torque and improved range. Naturally, this also means quicker 0-60 times.
Video: Rolls-Royce Celebrates 20 Years Of Producing Luxury Cars At Goodwood
Rolls-Royce, the world's preeminent purveyor of fine luxury automobiles, is celebrating 20 years at the iconic Goodwood manufacturing facility. The journey to Goodwood started with BMW, which, in 1997, got its hands on the British institution. Many feared the German brand would mismanage the brand, but, as we now know, this was not to be the case. With just a few years to find a location befitting the Rolls-Royce name, BMW looked for a place that would best reflect the newly-acquired marque's heritage and status.
Tesla Price Cuts Creating A New Problem For The Automaker
Tesla's recent spate of price cuts has created a rather unique problem for the electric vehicle manufacturer: demand for its products is outstripping the automaker's production abilities, reports Automotive News. CEO Elon Musk shared this information with investors during the recent quarterly earnings call. "We're currently seeing orders at almost...
Here's Your First Look At The US-Spec Ford Ranger Raptor
Thanks to a user on the Ranger6G forum, Ford's all-new Ranger Raptor was recently spotted on the production line at Ford's Michigan assembly plant, giving us a first look at the vehicle in US specification. In past months we've learned about the Ranger Raptor's gas mileage figures, and order banks...
Driven: The 2023 Audi S8 Is A Limo For Drivers
The 2023 Audi S8 is an interesting luxury executive sedan, not just for that alluring description but because there's not really anything in the segment that it competes with directly anymore. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series don't offer AMG or M-fettled variants at present, with both automakers having seemingly shifted focus to electric executives like the EQS and i7. Audi doesn't have an electric version - or even a hybrid, for that matter - but it does have the S8, which still holds its own despite being older. Both the A8 and S8 received a refresh last year, which included sharper styling and tech upgrades, but not much else.
Audi Testing Mysterious A3 Model Called The Allstreet
According to our latest spy shots, Audi is still working on a more rugged, lifted version of its subcompact A3 model. As of now, the 2023 Audi A3 Sedan is the only A3 variant sold in the United States, not counting the high-performance S3 and RS3. Europe still gets a hatchback version called the Sportback, but it's not offered stateside. Perhaps the US market will get this new lifted version since Audi already sells the A4 allroad and A6 allroad here.
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo PrimaSerie Quietly Launched As 550-HP Limited Edition
Modena's "other" automaker has quietly unveiled a new special edition called the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition. As the name indicates, this is based on the top-tier Maserati GT and is offered as a celebration of 75 years of Maserati grand touring vehicles. The PrimaSerie (first edition in Italian) is offered in two color combinations, and only 75 examples will be made worldwide.
