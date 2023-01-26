ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Kearney Police presents Youth Citizens Academy

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is presenting a free, interactive, and hands-on course that will allow teens to learn what goes on in the day to day duties of a police officer. The Youth Citizens Academy will be a five week course, with classes every Thursday evening...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping

Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner's home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy's Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man's three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Federal grand jury indicts G.I. kidnapping suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSNB) - The man arrested last month in Grand Island for kidnapping a Utah boy faces federal charges after a grand jury indictment. According to officials, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima of Tuscon, Ariz., is charged in federal court in Utah with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

York woman found dead, suspect in custody

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. "First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,"...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program's first conference title overall since 1994. "This one...
HASTINGS, NE

