Kearney Police presents Youth Citizens Academy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is presenting a free, interactive, and hands-on course that will allow teens to learn what goes on in the day to day duties of a police officer. The Youth Citizens Academy will be a five week course, with classes every Thursday evening...
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Federal grand jury indicts G.I. kidnapping suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSNB) - The man arrested last month in Grand Island for kidnapping a Utah boy faces federal charges after a grand jury indictment. According to officials, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima of Tuscon, Ariz., is charged in federal court in Utah with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Hastings College professor to give lecture on “Social Problems and Social Action”
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dr. Laura Logan, an associate professor of sociology, will give an Invited Faculty Lecture on Wednesday, February 15th at 1 p.m. at the French Memorial Chapel. The lecture is set to discuss the development of social problems and strategies for addressing those problems. This is part...
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
UNK men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak in win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Winston Cook added 20 off the bench to help Nebraska Kearney beat Missouri Western State, 85-75, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (4-16, 2-12) pick up its second...
Hastings College women’s basketball drops to fourth ranked Dordt
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College women’s basketball team hosted 4th ranked Dordt on Saturday. In the end, the Defenders win it, 73-55. See embedded video for highlights.
Hastings College men’s basketball drops a tough one to Dordt
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College men’s basketball team went up against Dordt on Saturday. In the end, the Defenders win it by ten, 71-61 your final. See embedded video for highlights.
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
Kenesaw girls basketball zooms past Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 Harvard girls basketball went up against #9 Kenesaw in the opening round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, Kenesaw advances on, winning it, 46-27. See embedded video for highlights.
Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
Silver Lake boys basketball whips up 19-point victory over Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 seed Harvard boys basketball went up against #8 Silver Lake in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, the Mustangs snags the win, 46-27 over the Cardinals. See embedded video for highlights.
