Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Cash in on annualized yields of as much as 19.8%. The S&P 500 had a rough ride in 2022, losing more than 19% on the calendar year. And while the slump in big-name tech stocks like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) grabbed most of the headlines, it’s also worth noting that dividend stocks that were once thought of as low-risk investments took it hard on the chin, too. After all, why would investors want to settle for struggling consumer stocks that paid 2% or 3% dividends once bond yields became higher and have historically offered less volatility? Of course, not all stocks are created equal and there is a small group of companies that offer incredibly regular and generous paydays to investors. The following seven stocks all pay dividends once per month — and in most cases, offer a double-digit yield that bonds simply can’t match.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
WTOP
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 97 cents to $78.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $84.49 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents $3.18 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
WTOP
UPS AND DOWNS
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
WTOP
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors’ fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago. The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share,...
WTOP
US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows
Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index — a closely watched metric gauging attitudes about the current and future strength of the economy — measured 107.1 in January, according to data released Tuesday by the business think tank. It was down from an upwardly revised 109 in December and below economists’ expectations.
Comments / 0