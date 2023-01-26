Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
A hotel, apartments, and Dave Chappelle comedy are in mix for Reeves Center redevelopment
A Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square, hundreds of apartments, a hotel, and a new NAACP headquarters are all in the mix for a big redevelopment on 14th and U streets.Why it matters: D.C. is transforming the vast and aging Reeves Center municipal building into something that better fits the area's booming nightlife and honors the Black history of the U Street corridor.Driving the news: The District unveiled the two final competing redevelopment proposals last week. Both emphasize the legacy of the area, once known as “Black Broadway,” and include 100,000 square feet of office space for the anchor...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Center Sells For Just Over $40 Million
The Montgomery Village Center, located at 19142 Montgomery Village Avenue, has been sold for $40.25 million according to a report by Maryland Newsletters. Per the report, “Atlantic remained in the deal as the 131,000 square foot center traded from a partnership that included Walton Street Capital and Atlantic, to a new one, headed by Petroleum Marketing Group and, again, Atlantic. The new owners paid $40,250,000.” The shopping center was built in 1969 and is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation. It’s anchored by Aldi and Big Lots, and is home to Ledo Pizza, a recently opened Starbucks, Dollar tree, Advanced Auto parts, and more. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to open in the shopping center soon:
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
WTOP
DC is a leader in building new apartments, but they tend to be on the small side
D.C. ranks as one of the best large urban hubs for renting newly-built apartments. In the past decade, the number of new apartments coming online in the District has grown by nearly 70%, according to RentCafe. That’s roughly 39,000 new apartments. The average size of a new apartment that...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
arlnow.com
Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
WTOP
Vienna limits pickleball play because of noise
The town council of Vienna, Virginia, voted 5 to 2 Monday night to limit pickleball from seven to three days a week at the popular courts in Glyndon Park. Effective March 1, pickleball play will be limited to Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the other four days, courts will be available for tennis. FFXNow first reported the vote.
therealdeal.com
DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
mocoshow.com
$2 Million in Renovations Coming to Burtonsville Crossing; Including Two New Pad Sites with Drive-Thrus
Last month, Montgomery County’s Planning Board approved (with conditions) the site plan that contains an amendment to allow for redeveloping the Burtonsville Shopping Center by demolishing 7,600 square feet of existing retail uses and relocating that retail square footage into two new pad sites with drive-thrus including improvements to open space, landscaping, lighting, and pedestrian circulation (site plan available below). According to a report by Maryland Newsletters, EDENS has officially received the permit to complete $2 million in renovation and facade work at the shopping center. In June it was announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Additional information below, courtesy of Montgomery Planning:
tourcounsel.com
Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
popville.com
“robbed, scooter (moped) jacked” in Bloomingdale
I was robbed, scooter jacked at First & W Street, NW. They threatened to shoot me but I never saw a gun. The car followed me as I turned right on W street, it was a silver Hyundai or something similar, I couldn’t get the tag or a better photo.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
