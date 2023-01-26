Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
Hawkins Way Capital has picked up another shuttered hotel on Manhattan’s East Side. The Beverly Hills–based company and the investment firm Värde Partners acquired the former New York Marriott East Side hotel at 525 Lexington Avenue in Midtown, according to a press release. The price was not disclosed.
therealdeal.com
520 Park Avenue unit sells for $22M in rare resale
Unit 23 closed today for $21.5 million to an unknown buyer, according to Casa Blanca managing director Louis Buckworth. The deal for the 23rd-floor unit marks the third resale transaction in the building and the first to go for more than the sponsor sale. The unit sold for just over...
therealdeal.com
Camber nabs Bronx apartment buildings to top midsize i-sales
Manhattan took the week off in New York City’s mid-market, but Rick Gropper’s Camber Property Group didn’t. All four sales of commercial properties between $10 million and $40 million to hit city records last week were in the outer boroughs. Two were in the Bronx, while Brooklyn and Queens each had one.
therealdeal.com
Tri-state rents are up and down — at the same time
Rent is in the eye of the beholder. In the tri-state area, at least. Compared with a year ago, tenants’ monthly cost is higher in most tri-state markets, according to a Zumper analysis of active listings. But it’s cheaper than it was a month before. Take New York...
therealdeal.com
A December to forget: Multifamily projects slow to a trickle
Five hundred ninety down, 499,410 to go. In December, when Mayor Eric Adams announced a goal of 500,000 new homes citywide over a decade, developers filed to build just 590 apartments. The measly total, compiled by the Real Estate Board of New York, shows just how challenging reaching Adams’ target...
therealdeal.com
Consortium OK’d for 900-unit revamp of CityPlace Long Beach
Developers will replace part of the vacant CityPlace Long Beach shopping center with a retail and housing village in Downtown. New York-based Turnbridge Equities, Newport Beach-based Waterford Property Company and Monument Square Investment Group, based in Beverly Hills, won approval from the city’s Planning Commission to redevelop CityPlace at 151 East 5th Street, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
therealdeal.com
NYC’s most valuable building, and other nuggets from the tax roll
Buried in the bewildering data dump that is the city’s tentative property assessment are nuggets of interest to real estate. For one, the 1.8 million-square-foot GM Building just became the most valuable in the city with a market value of $1.9 billion — up 17 percent from a year ago. Its billable value increased by 6.4 percent to $796 million.
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
therealdeal.com
Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus
A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery
How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
therealdeal.com
Warehouse rising from ashes of infamous Passaic fire
Like a phoenix, a building is set to rise from the scorched earth where a notorious Passaic fire erupted nearly four decades ago. Stonemont Financial Group is planning a warehouse and logistics center in the New Jersey city, NorthJersey.com reported. The Atlanta-based real estate company purchased the land from Mynt Properties for an undisclosed price in December.
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dom Pooh—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NoMad becomes one of New York City's hottest neighborhoods
The Flatiron Nomad Association Business Improvement District has been refurbishing the neighborhood.
rew-online.com
East New York Affordable Housing Development The Fountains Reaches 100% Occupancy
The Arker Companies today announced that The Fountains, a 100% affordable housing development in East New York, has been fully leased-up just over a year since its opening. “We are incredibly proud to have helped thousands of Brooklynites secure safe, affordable homes at The Fountains,” said Alex Arker, principal at the Arker Companies. “We’re grateful to the local leaders and partners, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, for supporting East New York families with the high quality housing they deserve. Our team will continue to work alongside Progressive Management, The Block Institute and the amazing residents to ensure that this community can continue to thrive.”
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
therealdeal.com
They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
Here’s a roundup of the prescient, colorful, sobering or simply interesting quotes from the past week across the real estate industry. “If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day.” John Catsimatidis after Midtown Lumber claimed the Red Apple Group CEO conspired with the store’s former landlord to toss it out of 276 West 25th Street.
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn
The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
