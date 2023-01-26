Rep. George Santos told the House GOP conference on Tuesday behind closed doors he wants off of his two committees until his issues are resolved, three members told CNN. The New York Republican who has faced calls for his resignation for false statements — including regarding his professional experience, education history and identity — is a member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Committee on Small Business. Federal prosecutors are also investigating Santos’ finances, and he continues to face a myriad of questions about his personal finances.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO