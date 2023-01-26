ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

UN: Taliban ban on women aid workers is potential death blow

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Monday that the Taliban’s ban on women aid workers in Afghanistan is “a potential death blow” to many important humanitarian programs. If the Taliban don’t make exceptions to their edict “this would be catastrophic,” Martin Griffiths said...
WTOP

Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, an Iranian official said. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy