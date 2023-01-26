Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
UN: Taliban ban on women aid workers is potential death blow
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Monday that the Taliban’s ban on women aid workers in Afghanistan is “a potential death blow” to many important humanitarian programs. If the Taliban don’t make exceptions to their edict “this would be catastrophic,” Martin Griffiths said...
French authorities: Nearly 1.3 million people joined in nationwide protests against pension reform, more than on Jan. 19
PARIS (AP) — French authorities: Nearly 1.3 million people joined in nationwide protests against pension reform, more than on Jan. 19. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, an Iranian official said. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank...
