alachuachronicle.com
Additional charges added to man arrested Sunday for burglary and aggravated assault
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Additional charges were filed yesterday against James Russell Davis, 47, who was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly walking into an occupied house and later intentionally trying to hit another vehicle. According to the new arrest reports, Davis has been accused...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
alachuachronicle.com
Man who allegedly took $1,137 in items from Walmart arrested after foot chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Samuel Antonio Mitchell, 35, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest after allegedly taking $1,137 in items from Walmart and running away from an officer. Mitchell allegedly put 51 items in a shopping cart at the...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace for pointing an air rifle at other residents, then kicking and spitting on officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaun Phillip Bond, 56, was booked into the jail early this morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly pointing an air rifle at multiple people at GRACE Marketplace and threatening to shoot them.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man threatens business employees with knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald James Young, 62, was arrested early yesterday morning after employees of St. Francis House tried to wake him so they could get the business ready for the day and he allegedly threatened them with a knife. Young, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly entering a home and then trying to hit another vehicle while fleeing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Russell Davis, 47, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly walking into an occupied house, then fleeing from officers on NW 39th Avenue and intentionally trying to hit another vehicle several times. At about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for pointing shotgun during argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valdez Lee, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man during an argument. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD’s K-9 situation reduces ability of department to catch suspects, search for missing people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, Gainesville Police Department has gone from having a five-member K-9 unit with a seasoned supervisor and trainer (in addition to a sixth handler who was not part of the unit but whose dog was available to respond to calls until October 2022) to a three-member unit with an inexperienced supervisor and a trainer with little, if any, experiencing training police dogs. The three K-9 teams are sent out on shift in K-9 vehicles and uniforms, but according to sources within the department, handlers have been told that they cannot deploy the dogs without approval from high up in the chain of command.
alachuachronicle.com
Williston blimp company executive sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville selects Dan Zhu, Ph.D., as community’s first Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville is pleased to announce the selection of Dan Zhu, Ph.D., as its first Chief Climate Officer. Zhu moves into this new position from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022. “This is an exciting new position and...
alachuachronicle.com
JLAC to hear report on audit of City of Gainesville on February 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Auditor General’s operational audit of the City of Gainesville on Thursday, February 9. The staff of the Auditor General’s Office will present the audit findings, and representatives of the City have been requested to attend.
alachuachronicle.com
The Matheson presents “The Gainesville Music Scene in the 1970s”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matheson History Museum presents “The Gainesville Music Scene in the 1970s: Featuring the Great Southern Music Hall and the Photography of John Moran” with Jim Forsman, Jeffrey Meldon, John Moran, and Albert Teebagy on Friday, February 24, at 7 p.m. Free Registration – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gainesville-music-scene-in-the-1970s-...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Public Schools celebrates Career and Technical Education Month
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Students and faculty at all Alachua County middle and high schools will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CTE Month highlights the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.
alachuachronicle.com
CPPI awarded national DOD honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and the office of the Department of Defense (DOD) are honored to announce Charles Perry Partners, Inc. (CPPI) is a national recipient of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award. CPPI was one of only 15 national...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville’s credit rating downgraded
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the City of Gainesville, FL’s issuer credit rating to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody’s has confirmed without any change the City’s Aa3 non-ad valorem rating, which is applied to the City’s outstanding bonds secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues. The outlook is stable.
