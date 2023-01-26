ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
Homeless man threatens business employees with knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald James Young, 62, was arrested early yesterday morning after employees of St. Francis House tried to wake him so they could get the business ready for the day and he allegedly threatened them with a knife. Young, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was...
Man on probation arrested for burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly entering a home and then trying to hit another vehicle while fleeing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Russell Davis, 47, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly walking into an occupied house, then fleeing from officers on NW 39th Avenue and intentionally trying to hit another vehicle several times. At about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call...
Man arrested for pointing shotgun during argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valdez Lee, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man during an argument. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300...
GPD’s K-9 situation reduces ability of department to catch suspects, search for missing people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, Gainesville Police Department has gone from having a five-member K-9 unit with a seasoned supervisor and trainer (in addition to a sixth handler who was not part of the unit but whose dog was available to respond to calls until October 2022) to a three-member unit with an inexperienced supervisor and a trainer with little, if any, experiencing training police dogs. The three K-9 teams are sent out on shift in K-9 vehicles and uniforms, but according to sources within the department, handlers have been told that they cannot deploy the dogs without approval from high up in the chain of command.
Williston blimp company executive sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
GFR responds to apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
JLAC to hear report on audit of City of Gainesville on February 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Auditor General’s operational audit of the City of Gainesville on Thursday, February 9. The staff of the Auditor General’s Office will present the audit findings, and representatives of the City have been requested to attend.
The Matheson presents “The Gainesville Music Scene in the 1970s”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matheson History Museum presents “The Gainesville Music Scene in the 1970s: Featuring the Great Southern Music Hall and the Photography of John Moran” with Jim Forsman, Jeffrey Meldon, John Moran, and Albert Teebagy on Friday, February 24, at 7 p.m. Free Registration – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gainesville-music-scene-in-the-1970s-...
CPPI awarded national DOD honor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and the office of the Department of Defense (DOD) are honored to announce Charles Perry Partners, Inc. (CPPI) is a national recipient of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award. CPPI was one of only 15 national...
City of Gainesville’s credit rating downgraded

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the City of Gainesville, FL’s issuer credit rating to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody’s has confirmed without any change the City’s Aa3 non-ad valorem rating, which is applied to the City’s outstanding bonds secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues. The outlook is stable.
