EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.

ELEVA, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO