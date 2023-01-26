Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse transit workers rally for better pay
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Employees with the La Crosse Municipal Transit held an informational picket outside of the La Crosse Transit Center over pay negotiations they are having with the city. “We are here to send a message to city hall that we deserve a fair wage,” Todd Strasser,...
WEAU-TV 13
MARY SUMMERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
WEAU-TV 13
CENEX C STORE - HIXTON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks ago, coming back from Black River, my friend and I pulled over at the truck stop in Hixton when the roads got too icy to drive. Hoping this would only be for a couple of hours, it instead turned into us being there all night. Not to mention, the gas light had come on during the night. Unsure of what to do, I went into the truck stop and explained what had happened, but it was made clear to us nobody could help us. We headed across the street to the other gas station and again explained our situation. Without any hesitation or judgment from the sweet lady behind the counter, she reached into her purse, got her own bank card, and put in $25 of gas. I never got her name, but she truly was our angel that Sunday morning. Please give the gas station where she worked, the Cenex C Store in Hixton, the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
COREY COMERO
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple first responders assist with trapped driver after rollover crash in Wisconsin
CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck. Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton. In the photos provided, the...
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
939thegame.com
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
Comments / 0