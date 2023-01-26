ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse transit workers rally for better pay

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Employees with the La Crosse Municipal Transit held an informational picket outside of the La Crosse Transit Center over pay negotiations they are having with the city. “We are here to send a message to city hall that we deserve a fair wage,” Todd Strasser,...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MARY SUMMERS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
ELEVA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CENEX C STORE - HIXTON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks ago, coming back from Black River, my friend and I pulled over at the truck stop in Hixton when the roads got too icy to drive. Hoping this would only be for a couple of hours, it instead turned into us being there all night. Not to mention, the gas light had come on during the night. Unsure of what to do, I went into the truck stop and explained what had happened, but it was made clear to us nobody could help us. We headed across the street to the other gas station and again explained our situation. Without any hesitation or judgment from the sweet lady behind the counter, she reached into her purse, got her own bank card, and put in $25 of gas. I never got her name, but she truly was our angel that Sunday morning. Please give the gas station where she worked, the Cenex C Store in Hixton, the Sunshine Award.
HIXTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

COREY COMERO

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
LA CROSSE, WI
939thegame.com

Missing woman found dead

TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
PEPIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy