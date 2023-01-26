Read full article on original website
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Illinois’ Best Big Game Party Benefits Chicago Bears Legend
It's depressing for Chicago Bears fans to watch the Big Game this year but I found a way to actually enjoy it. It was not a good year to be a Chicago Bears fan. They were the worst team in the NFL. There is hope for the future but it doesn't change the fact that they won't be in the Big Game. It's hard to watch when you're team isn't even close. Luckily, I found a great way to celebrate Championship Sunday.
Illinois’ Tallest Building Welcomes Unique New Dining Experience
Foodies in Illinois are very excited about a brand new restaurant coming to Chicago's tallest skyscraper. People come from all over to visit Chicago. One of the most popular tourist attractions is also the biggest one in the city. That is Willis Tower or if you're old school Windy City, Sears Tower. It's the tallest building in Illinois and one of the highest in the world.
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Did You Know Illinois Is Responsible For Popular Slang For Lovemaking?
Have you ever wondered where slang words and phrases come from? You know, those sayings that seem to pop up out of nowhere and become a part of our everyday language. Take the phrase "getting laid," for example. It's a phrase that's been around for ages and is widely used,...
Missing Illinois Man, Found Near a Creek Close to Normal, Illinois
An Illinois man that went missing, was found this past Friday night...Not the ending friends and family were hoping for. MyStateline. The temps are freezing, being anywhere outside for a long period of time can be extremely bad. A missing Libertyville, IL man was discovered in the freezing cold. The...
Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties
Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
Illinois Police Attempt To Fight Crime One Donut Hole At A Time
The iconic image of a police officer chomping down on a sugar-filled donut is a classic portrayal of the typical law enforcement stereotype. One Illinois Police Department decided to live up to the saying, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." Facebook pages for Law Enforcement are usually to inform...
