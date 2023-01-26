ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school

COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you know? USC engineering alumna now Miss USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newly crowned Miss USA, Morgan Romano, wants to use beauty pageants and philanthropy to inspire Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interest in young girls. Romano is a University of South Carolina chemical engineering alumna, she wants to use her influence by helping to develop a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students. “We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: USC String Project

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh...
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/31/23

Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: Richland Library Accepting Submissions for Annual "Kids in Print" Publication. Updated:...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property. Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a loaded gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Analysis of day seven of Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial with attorney Carl B. Grant

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: Orangeburg County Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs. Soda City Live: Orangeburg County Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs. Colony Apartments facing loss of federal funding. Updated: 3 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m....
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
COLUMBIA, SC

