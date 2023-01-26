ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes

From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice

IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
FLOYDADA, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed at Interstate 27 for crash, city said Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident, Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for all traffic from Ave Q to Interstate 27. The city said “Seek alternate routes of travel.”. An alert from the city concerning MSF was published at 7:07 a.m. Numerous accidents have been reported...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Can You Help Identify This Long-Tailed Texas Mystery Animal?

I caught something really weird on my driveway camera. This animal was caught crossing a driveway, traveling from underneath a car to underneath a truck in Lubbock, Texas. The area is on the outskirts of town and has been known to have possums, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and other small to midsized creatures. There are also quite a few feral cats and the odd pack of stray dogs. Let's just say that the area is just rural enough that some of these small varmints feel at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy