Robins and Currie-Jelks earn OVC Player of the Week honors
The UT Martin women’s basketball team earned a pair of OVC weekly honors as graduate guard Seygan Robins was named OVC Player of the Week while forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks snagged her fifth OVC Freshman of the Week honor this season. A native of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Robins earned her first...
UTM’s Jordan Sears collects OVC Newcomer of the Week accolades
Two days after an electric performance in an OVC first-place showdown, the league has announced UT Martin sophomore guard Jordan Sears as its Newcomer of the Week. A Daytona Beach, Florida native, Sears went off for a career-best 32 points on Saturday in an 86-83 overtime victory against Southern Indiana. Eight of those points came in the decisive extra period as he finished 11-of-19 shooting (including 3-for-7 from three-point range) and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. He also handed out a season-high five assists with two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play.
Skyhawks sweep Southern Indiana in women’s, men’s doubleheader Saturday
The UT Martin Skyhawks women’s and men’s basketball teams swept Southern Indiana in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at the Elam Center. In the women’s game, despite facing a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, the Skyhawks (8-12, 5-5 OVC) outscored the Screaming Eagles by 19 in the second half to pull away with a 68-56 victory.
Dynamix Physical Therapy now serving the Martin community with physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services
Dynamix Physical Therapy announced its acquisition of The Sideline Physical Therapy in Martin, back in December 2022, making it the 14th Dynamix location in West Tennessee. Effective immediately, The Sideline is now offering physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services under the name Dynamix Physical Therapy. Both Russ Huffstetler and...
WestStar ALStar African American Youth Leadership Summit rescheduled
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the ALStar African American Youth Leadership Summit is rescheduled for Tuesday, February 14. The event was originally scheduled for January 31. The UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program and Alex Beene, assistant coordinator for the State of Tennessee, will host this conference at the...
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
Fortnightly Club visits Greenbrier Meadows
Fortnightly Club members recently visited Greenbrier Meadows in Martin to experience a dementia simulator room and enjoy lunch with the residents. Club President Carolyn Brown says the experience in the simulator room deepened their awareness of the issues that dementia patients face as they try to perform everyday tasks. Pictured...
State and Local Officials Tour Union City Facilities
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic Development, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, were in Union City on Friday. The group visited the Union City Rotary Club, then were guests of Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling, for tours at Excel Boats and Williams Sausage. Sam Sinclair...
Tolbert “Junior” Barnett, 79, Martin
Funeral services for Tolbert “Junior” Barnett, age 79, of Martin, will be Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023, from 11:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home of Dresden is in charge of arrangements.
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
WCMES preparing for freezing rain, ice
Weakley County Municipal Electric System is preparing for whatever comes with a wintry system moving into the Ken-Tenn area, bringing forecasted freezing rain and sleet. WCMES General Manager Andrea Harrington tells Thunderbolt Radio News…. (AUDIO) Harrington also addresses an alert sent out Monday by a cable company which may confuse...
Tennessee Man Arrested Following Sheriff’s Office Chase in Graves County
A Tennessee man was arrested following a police chase in Graves County. Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon south of Pilot Oak, near the Tennessee state line. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver turned into a farming operation parking...
TBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Dyer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant relating to an incident that happened earlier in the day in Dyer County.
Two Small Earthquakes Recorded Near Ridgely
Two small earthquakes were recorded near Ridgely last Thursday. The Center for Earthquake Information said the first tremor occurred just before 3:30 in the afternoon, and registered 1.5. This earthquake was centered just north of Hoecake Road. Reports said the second recorded earthquake took place just after 9:00 at night,...
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
