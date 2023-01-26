Two days after an electric performance in an OVC first-place showdown, the league has announced UT Martin sophomore guard Jordan Sears as its Newcomer of the Week. A Daytona Beach, Florida native, Sears went off for a career-best 32 points on Saturday in an 86-83 overtime victory against Southern Indiana. Eight of those points came in the decisive extra period as he finished 11-of-19 shooting (including 3-for-7 from three-point range) and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. He also handed out a season-high five assists with two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play.

MARTIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO