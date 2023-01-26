ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations’ annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors’ Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Extended period of showers, thunderstorms in Wednesday’s forecast

Southwest Louisiana is under a slight risk of receiving excessive rainfall Wednesday and Thursday as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said an extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning. “Rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Flood Watch on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is a WDSU Impact Day. There is a locally heavy rain risk and low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm across our area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS, until 6 a.m. Monday. The risk of severe...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy