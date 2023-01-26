Read full article on original website
NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
B/R proposes maniacal Lakers trade to land Chris Paul
Time is ticking until the NBA trade deadline with fans patiently waiting for the Los Angeles Lakers to make more moves. Los Angeles has shown serious potential this season that has many fans thinking that this team is just one big move away from contending. There are a lot of...
