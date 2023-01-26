Read full article on original website
Project DTO: Changes to expect in Downtown Orlando in 2023
Nearly a decade ago, the city of Orlando launched a vision plan as part of an effort to improve the downtown area. That resulted in the Downtown Action Plan, also known as Project DTO 2.0. WMFE' Talia Blake caught up with. Tim Giuliani, CEO of Orlando Economic Partnership,. at his...
NAACP leaders in Orlando denounce state's rejection of AP African American history course
Meeting in Orlando over the weekend, state and national representatives of the NAACP denounced Florida's decision to reject a high school Advanced Placement course on African American history. The Florida Department of Education sent a letter to the College Board earlier this month saying that the new course is unlawful...
Custom-made trailer will bring dentures to seniors in Osceola County
Osceola Community Health Services will add a new mobile unit this year custom-fitted for seniors who need dentures. Last week, the Osceola County Commission signaled support for a $300,000 grant to build a Mobile Denture Unit. Chairwoman Viviana Janer said the trailer, coming in about six months, will bring low-cost...
Improvements along I-4 are included in DeSantis' plan to expedite road projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $7 billion plan to accelerate several road projects across the state, including work along Interstate 4 that should ease congestion in Polk County and Orlando. Speaking at a news conference in Auburndale on Monday, DeSantis said a plan he will present to the legislature...
Lakeland police find car used in drive-by shooting that injured 11 men
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said another man injured in Monday afternoon's drive-shooting showed up at the hospital, raising number of those injured to 11. No one was killed, though one man was struck in the face and another in the abdomen. At a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday,...
