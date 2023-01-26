ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmfe.org

Project DTO: Changes to expect in Downtown Orlando in 2023

Nearly a decade ago, the city of Orlando launched a vision plan as part of an effort to improve the downtown area. That resulted in the Downtown Action Plan, also known as Project DTO 2.0. WMFE' Talia Blake caught up with. Tim Giuliani, CEO of Orlando Economic Partnership,. at his...
wmfe.org

Custom-made trailer will bring dentures to seniors in Osceola County

Osceola Community Health Services will add a new mobile unit this year custom-fitted for seniors who need dentures. Last week, the Osceola County Commission signaled support for a $300,000 grant to build a Mobile Denture Unit. Chairwoman Viviana Janer said the trailer, coming in about six months, will bring low-cost...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy