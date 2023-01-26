13 Colorado chefs and restaurants score 2023 James Beard nominations

Thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants were named Wednesday among the nation's best as semifinalists for a James Beard award.

Why it matters: Taking home a James Beard award, which is like an Oscar in the food industry, can put a restaurant on the map.

Details: Here are the local semifinalists:

Outstanding restaurateur: Kelly Whitaker , with Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ)

Kelly Whitaker , with Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ) Outstanding chef: Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction and Dana Rodriguez , Super Mega Bien in Denver

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction and Dana Rodriguez , Super Mega Bien in Denver Emerging chef: Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar in Denver

Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar in Denver Best new restaurant: The Friar's Fork in Alamosa

The Friar's Fork in Alamosa Outstanding pastry chef or baker: Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread in Denver

Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread in Denver Outstanding hospitality: Pêche in Palisade

Pêche in Palisade Outstanding beverage program: Sunday Vinyl in Denver

Sunday Vinyl in Denver Best chef — Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT): Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in Denver; Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ in Denver; C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq in Aspen; Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino in Denver; Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton in Denver

Between the lines: For many, this is not the first year they received nominations.

In 2022, Annette's Caroline Glover won best chef for the mountain region.

What's next: The award winners will be announced June 5.

See our list of 2022 nominees .