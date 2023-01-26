ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

GM awards $40K to Lansing Community College

Lansing Community College has received a $40,000 grant from General Motors and the American Association of Community Colleges. The funds will be used to help students get the credentials needed to land jobs in the automotive industry. Lansing Community College is one of seven community colleges nationwide to receive this...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Public forum on the future of Logan Square Tuesday

A public forum is planned for Tuesday to gather input on what the community would like to see in the Logan Square shopping center on Lansing’s south side. There has been a lot of vacant space in Logan Square on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for some time.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Michigan announces first settlement of 2020 PFAS litigation

Michigan has reached its first settlement in a series of lawsuits over PFAS contamination. PFAS are a group of chemicals known for the long time they take to break down. Some kinds have been linked to certain cancers. Under the agreement announced Monday, the plastics company Asahi Kasei Plastics North...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

EL school board president resigns amid tensions over school safety

The East Lansing Board of Education assembled Monday night for an at times contentious public meeting about school safety. The evening ended with the school board president’s resignation. The four-hour meeting was the latest in a string of tense moments for the district. Administrators presented a proposed safety improvement...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy