Stranded humpback whale dies on New York beach

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A 35-foot humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey. The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said […]
