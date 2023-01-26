Read full article on original website
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida leads to removal of 3 Atlanta VA nurses
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Next Clayton sheriff to face multitude of issues over jail facility, staffing
Though he is no longer sheriff, convicted felon Victor Hill continues to be named in lawsuits about conditions at the Cl...
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
Leaders launch PSA to tackle human trafficking at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — State and local leaders are calling on you to help them battle a growing problem at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which they said may be happening right in front of you as you head out for a flight. “Nearly 100 million passengers that come through here each year –...
YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
The attorney for one of the defendants in the YSL trial submitted a formal complaint against Fulton County deputies, all...
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn’t come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury’s report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were “imminent” and that the report’s publication could jeopardize the rights of “future defendants.”
Clayton County residents prepare to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction
CLAYTON, Ga. — It's a crowded race to become Clayton County’s next sheriff with five candidates vying for votes. When former Sheriff Victor Hill left office after being convicted in federal court in an inmate abuse trial, an interim was appointed. In two months, residents will elect a...
Atlanta Promoter and Entrepreneur Indicted for Paycheck Protection Program Fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money...
Atlanta mayor launches 'Year of the Youth' initiative to keep children safe from crime
ADAMSVILLE, Georgia — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced he is launching a new initiative, aimed at making sure kids in the community have all the resources they need to succeed. He's calling the project the Year of the Youth, and the city has pulled in a number of partners...
DeKalb County releases 11-month public safety training center permitting timeline
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials from the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County on Tuesday committed to the advancement of the project to build a new, $90 million training facility for the city's police and fire services. The future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is slated to be built...
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
Paulding County school bus driver charged in viral confrontation with parents
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County school bus driver is facing a criminal charge for a confrontation with parents that was caught on camera. Authorities say 43-year-old Chrystal Dawn Johnson was driving the bus earlier this month at the time of the confrontation at a bus stop near Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Parkway. .
Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. The middle school is located along Aztec Road. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where you can see a...
Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI
The former secretary of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been charged with making false statements to the Georgia...
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend as he attacks her, authorities say
ATLANTA — A MARTA police sergeant shot her ex-boyfriend on Monday night following reports from local authorities that their argument turned into a violent attack. Around 9 p.m., officers received a call for help from a sergeant at the Five Points MARTA police station, MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said.
'My husband deserves justice' | Widow frustrated, wants to see movement in case after 41-year-old killed
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Months after a LaGrange man was killed in South Fulton during a police chase, the victim's widow is demanding justice. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday no police agency has sought charges for the 2022 death of 41-year-old Jonathon Denham. His widow,...
