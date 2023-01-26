ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
11Alive

Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn’t come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury’s report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were “imminent” and that the report’s publication could jeopardize the rights of “future defendants.”
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Promoter and Entrepreneur Indicted for Paycheck Protection Program Fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money...
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
11Alive

Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. The middle school is located along Aztec Road. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where you can see a...
