ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Albert, Cebu offering Italian, Filipino cuisines on Chicago Restaurant Week menus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02D7JX_0kSLJVDS00

Chicago Restaurant Week is in full swing.

Steve Chiappetti of The Albert and Chef Malvin Tan of Cebu joined ABC7 to talk about what they are featuring on their menus.

They also said what other restaurants they are checking out during Restaurant Week.

Three hundred and sixty restaurants are a part of Chicago Restaurant Week, offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing: $25 for brunch and lunch, and $42 to $59 for dinner. It runs through February 5.

The Albert Chicago

American-Italian cuisine influenced by Chef Chiappetti's Calabrian heritage

228 E. Ontario St., Chicago

Cebu

Modern regional Filipino cuisine

2211 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL

You can find Chicago Restaurant Week menus here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space

CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Enter to win $2K for you and your loved one!

February is the month for ROMANCE, and Catch 35 wants to give you $2K for you and your loved one!. Celebrate the one you love at Catch 35 featuring the freshest seafood and from the farm dishes in Chicago and Naperville. One love – fresh seafood! Let’s get together at Catch 35 Chicago and Naperville. Coconut shrimp, seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, crispy calamari, and Szechuan scallops highlight the menu.
CHICAGO, IL
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood rallying to save soul food restaurant after whopper gas bill of $16,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shut down and out of business; a beloved soul food restaurant in Englewood has closed its doors because the owner can't pay the gas bill, but a local community group is stepping in to help save the business.Georgia Utendahl, 78, owns Georgia's Food Depot in Englewood near 73rd and Halsted streets. Last November, she was stunned when she got a $16,000 bill from Peoples Gas."I looked at it about four or five times, and I'm still thinking $1,600" she said.She couldn't pay it, so the utility shut off her gas. The problem started last year in February,...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
123K+
Followers
18K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy