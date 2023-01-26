Read full article on original website
Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says
ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
'Godfather' director makes surprise appearance at Midtown movie theater
ATLANTA — Movie lovers at Atlanta's historic Plaza Theatre got quite the surprise on Saturday when one of cinema's greats stopped by for a screening of one of his films. Academy-Award winner Francis Ford Coppola and his son, Roman, made an appearance during a showing of the 1992 film "Bram Stoker's Dracula," which they both worked on - Coppola serving as director and Roman famously overseeing the movie's unique special effects.
'Hey! Hydrate!' Helps Atlanta 'water boys' turn into teen entrepreneurs
ATLANTA — They're open for business and building a brand!. For 15-year-old Elijah Reese, a kiosk on Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta is not only platform to success, it's a switch from selling water on street corners. The bottled water now carries the 'Hey! Hydrate!' brand, falling under a...
P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday
ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
Atlanta mayor launches 'Year of the Youth' initiative to keep children safe from crime
ADAMSVILLE, Georgia — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced he is launching a new initiative, aimed at making sure kids in the community have all the resources they need to succeed. He's calling the project the Year of the Youth, and the city has pulled in a number of partners...
‘It starts at home’ | Young Dro challenges parents to do their part to end youth violence
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Tough talk and tears filled the auditorium Thursday night at a town hall meeting at the City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center about the causes of youth violence, and the solutions to saving generations of children. One speaker after another brought up how crucial...
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
Leaders launch PSA to tackle human trafficking at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — State and local leaders are calling on you to help them battle a growing problem at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which they said may be happening right in front of you as you head out for a flight. “Nearly 100 million passengers that come through here each year –...
Demonstrators in Atlanta plead for change in protests of Tyre Nichols police beating death
ATLANTA — Less than one day after law enforcement officials released the body camera footage which showed the arrest and beating death of Tyre Nichols, roughly three dozen people gathered outside of Centennial Olympic Park Saturday afternoon as a show of solidarity to those who gathered in Memphis, Tennessee.
Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.
DeKalb County releases 11-month public safety training center permitting timeline
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials from the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County on Tuesday committed to the advancement of the project to build a new, $90 million training facility for the city's police and fire services. The future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is slated to be built...
Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. The middle school is located along Aztec Road. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where you can see a...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
Holocaust Remembrance Day honored by Atlanta's Breman Museum
ATLANTA — Seventy-eight years on Friday, more than 7,000 people were freed when the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. January 27, 1945, signified a step toward the end of the Holocaust. Allied troops continued to liberate more concentration camps and in May 1945 and Germany surrendered.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in November shooting at Chevron gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of shooting a woman at a northeast Atlanta Chevron gas station back in November. The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but was able to fully recover...
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
Atlanta mayor issues letter on 'barbarism' of Memphis police beating, possible protests
ATLANTA — In anticipation of a potential public outcry on Friday with the expected release of a video in the police beating that left a 29-year-old father dead, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a letter to city employees expressing his "heartache" at the "barbarism" that led to Tyre Nichols' death.
