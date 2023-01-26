ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
ATLANTA, GA
'Godfather' director makes surprise appearance at Midtown movie theater

ATLANTA — Movie lovers at Atlanta's historic Plaza Theatre got quite the surprise on Saturday when one of cinema's greats stopped by for a screening of one of his films. Academy-Award winner Francis Ford Coppola and his son, Roman, made an appearance during a showing of the 1992 film "Bram Stoker's Dracula," which they both worked on - Coppola serving as director and Roman famously overseeing the movie's unique special effects.
ATLANTA, GA
P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.
ATLANTA, GA
Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. The middle school is located along Aztec Road. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where you can see a...
DORAVILLE, GA
Holocaust Remembrance Day honored by Atlanta's Breman Museum

ATLANTA — Seventy-eight years on Friday, more than 7,000 people were freed when the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. January 27, 1945, signified a step toward the end of the Holocaust. Allied troops continued to liberate more concentration camps and in May 1945 and Germany surrendered.
ATLANTA, GA
