Florida students are eligible to receive free books through the New Worlds Reading Initiative
Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free.
While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.
The program sends out nine free books — one a month — and related activities during the course of a school year to eligible students. To date, there are more than 100,000 Florida students enrolled in the New Worlds Reading Initiative program.
Florida students in kindergarten through Grade 5 enrolled in public or charter schools who are not yet reading on a specified grade level are eligible to enroll.
For more information on this program visit, New World Reading Initiative 's website.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 25