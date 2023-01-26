ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida students are eligible to receive free books through the New Worlds Reading Initiative

By Reina Nieves
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 5 days ago
New Worlds Reading Initiative is mailing out free books to studens in Florida

Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free.

While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.


The program sends out nine free books — one a month — and related activities during the course of a school year to eligible students. To date, there are more than 100,000 Florida students enrolled in the New Worlds Reading Initiative program.

Florida students in kindergarten through Grade 5 enrolled in public or charter schools who are not yet reading on a specified grade level are eligible to enroll.

For more information on this program visit, New World Reading Initiative 's website.

Comments / 25

Linda McWilliams
5d ago

The indoctrination starts , the fascist ban the books they don't want you to read and passed out the reading material they want you to read . FL truly became a one party fascist dictatorship.

Reply(3)
5
I Am Telling You The Truth
5d ago

They are eligible for the same service through the public library

Reply
8
FLORIDA STATE
