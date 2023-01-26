ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman on his unique style of play

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — He's the son of a schoolteacher from Aurora, Nebraska. His humble roots have kept him grounded while he climbs the ladder to college basketball prominence. FOX42's Bill Steckis sat down with the Baylor Scheiermann to get insight on his unique style of play. He's easy...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Husker men's tennis suffered first loss of the season Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Husker men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday against Clemson 4-0, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Nebraska's Roni Hietaranta and Lars Johann won 6-3 over Clemson's Matt Pitts and Trey Stinchcomb in the start of the doubles.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
GRETNA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha's fire chief retiring, effective date is coming up soon

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The City of Omaha will soon need a new fire chief. The current one, Dan Olsen, is set to retire in March, according to a spokesperson for Omaha mayor Jean Stothert. Olsen has been serving in the post since late 2016 when he replaced former Chief...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Suspect in West Omaha Target shooting dead, no other injuries reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead when officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Community Playhouse hosting auditions for "In the Heights"

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting in-person auditions for the musical In the Heights, according to a press release from the theater. Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Latino Center for the Midlands in the south building, 4967 S 24th St.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

A holiday that a perfect fit: It's National Puzzle Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Puzzle Day is celebrated every January 29 to remind people of the many benefits of doing puzzles, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. Whether it is jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, trivia, word searches, ETC., there are lots of benefits of doing them. Studies have found that jigsaw...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Two OPD officers injured in shootout with burglary suspect identified

The two officers have been identified as Nicholas Lanning who has seven years of service and Joshua Moore who has one year of service. Two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured after confronting a burglary suspect late Monday night. In a news conference at the scene, Police Chief Todd...
OMAHA, NE

