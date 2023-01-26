Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversNebraska State
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Related
fox42kptm.com
Creighton men's hoops gets revenge against No. 13 Xavier, extends winning streak to 4
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — All five starters scored in double figures as the Creighton men's basketball team won it's fourth straight game with a dominate 84-67 win over No. 13 Xavier on Saturday in a sold-out CHI Health Center for the annual Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game. Arthur...
fox42kptm.com
Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman on his unique style of play
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — He's the son of a schoolteacher from Aurora, Nebraska. His humble roots have kept him grounded while he climbs the ladder to college basketball prominence. FOX42's Bill Steckis sat down with the Baylor Scheiermann to get insight on his unique style of play. He's easy...
fox42kptm.com
Husker men's tennis suffered first loss of the season Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Husker men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday against Clemson 4-0, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Nebraska's Roni Hietaranta and Lars Johann won 6-3 over Clemson's Matt Pitts and Trey Stinchcomb in the start of the doubles.
fox42kptm.com
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha's fire chief retiring, effective date is coming up soon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The City of Omaha will soon need a new fire chief. The current one, Dan Olsen, is set to retire in March, according to a spokesperson for Omaha mayor Jean Stothert. Olsen has been serving in the post since late 2016 when he replaced former Chief...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Altercation between two students led to a cutting at North Omaha middle school
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An altercation a little before 11:00 a.m. Monday morning led to a cutting at a North Omaha middle school, according to a press release from Omaha Police. Two students were in an altercation at the Secondary Success Program, 3030 Spaulding St., and a staff member...
fox42kptm.com
Suspect in West Omaha Target shooting dead, no other injuries reported
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead when officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Community Playhouse hosting auditions for "In the Heights"
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting in-person auditions for the musical In the Heights, according to a press release from the theater. Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Latino Center for the Midlands in the south building, 4967 S 24th St.
fox42kptm.com
A holiday that a perfect fit: It's National Puzzle Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Puzzle Day is celebrated every January 29 to remind people of the many benefits of doing puzzles, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. Whether it is jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, trivia, word searches, ETC., there are lots of benefits of doing them. Studies have found that jigsaw...
fox42kptm.com
New Douglas County COVID update shows hospitalizations on the decline right now
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Douglas County are on the decline. That's according to the latest report from the Health Department. FOX42 News learned today 100 people are in Omaha-area hospitals. At one point over the weekend there were even less than that. According to the Health Department,...
fox42kptm.com
The Riverfront giving out free hot chocolate on Tuesday for National Hot Chocolate Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Riverfront is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day on Tuesday, January 31 with free cups of hot chocolate, according to a press release from the Riverfront. At the 13th Street Plaza in Gene Leahy Mall between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., people can get a...
fox42kptm.com
Saro Lounge to celebrate Black History Month by looking at the progression of Jazz music
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Saro Longue is celebrating Black History Month by taking a look at the progression of Jazz music and its African American roots, according to a press release from the lounge. Afro-Latin DJ, DJ Hairbrain, will lead music and discussion through the progression of the...
fox42kptm.com
Two OPD officers injured in shootout with burglary suspect identified
The two officers have been identified as Nicholas Lanning who has seven years of service and Joshua Moore who has one year of service. Two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured after confronting a burglary suspect late Monday night. In a news conference at the scene, Police Chief Todd...
fox42kptm.com
Small business pop-up, painting, and trivia among free things to do to start February
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Hot Chocolate Day, Harry Potter Trivia, online storytime, small business pop-up market, virtual painting lesson, and Seed Starting 101 are among the free things to do the first week of February. The Riverfront is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day on Tuesday, January 31 with...
fox42kptm.com
It's National Hot Chocolate Day! Here's how to celebrate and where to get a free cup
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 31 marks National Hot Chocolate Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is in the perfect place throughout the year to help keep us warm during the cold winter months. Hot chocolate is a popular drink the U.S. Hot cocoa and hot chocolate are usually...
Comments / 0