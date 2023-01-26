Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say
Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday. Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl. Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted...
Highway 75 Closed Starting At Peoria Due To Road Conditions, Crashes
Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions. Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes. Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the...
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
2 Tulsa Firefighters Injured After Crash On Highway 75
The Tulsa Fire Department says two firefighters suffered no life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 75 Sunday night. In a social post, TFD said a vehicle approaching the scene of a crash near 1100 southbound on Highway 75 lost control and crashed into the original car the firefighters were working on.
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital Opens New ICU And Progressive Care Unit
People in Owasso will now have the option to stay closer to home if they end up in the ICU. Hospital officials at the Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital cut the ribbon on their $8 million new ICU and Progressive care unit Monday morning. Cathy Cunningham, the Chief Nursing Officer,...
Sleet, Freezing Drizzle Make For Hazardous Driving Conditions Around Parts Of Tulsa
Road crews in Tulsa have been busy the past few days treating slick spots across the city caused by sleet and freezing drizzle. News On 6's Autumn Bracey is out tracking conditions around the Tulsa metro on Tuesday morning and offered the latest updates.
Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony
Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
Tulsa City Officials Preparing For Additional Winter Weather
The roads in Tulsa started out fine for drivers Monday morning, then the sleet caused streets to get worse, real fast. A wave of sleet rolled through and even with salt trucks already out on the road, it took most of the day for the City to get enough salt out to melt the ice.
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
City Of Sapulpa Implements New Downtown Design Standards To Spur Economy
Just a month after the Sapulpa Christmas Chute, city leaders say they’re looking forward to bringing more attractions to downtown Sapulpa. Sapulpa's downtown master plan has been in the works for the last couple of years and the community will soon start seeing the changes it will bring. People...
Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Tiger To Exhibit
The Tulsa Zoo has a new tiger in its care. Tanvir, a 13-year-old Malayan tiger, is the brother of the a former tiger at the zoo named Tahan. The zoo says Tahan was moved to Zoo Knoxville in a collaborated swap that works to ensure a sustainable population for the species.
Winter Weather Impacting Services For Those With Disabilities
These freezing-cold temperatures make it hard for a lot of people to get out and about, but for people with intellectual disabilities, they rely on help for food, work, and social interaction. At A New Leaf, residents with developmental disabilities rely on staff to get to and from work and...
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up
TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
Luke Bryan Tour Coming To Tulsa In September
Country artist Luke Bryan will perform at the BOK Center in September as part of his 36-city tour this fall. The five-time Entertainer of the Year announced the schedule for his "Country On Tour," tour on social media Monday morning. The tour kicks off June 15 in Syracuse, New York,...
