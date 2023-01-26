ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Resia’s first Houston project targets middle incomes

A Miami-based developer is working on a project to address Houston’s “missing middle” housing. Resia is making progress on the 573-unit Resia Ten Oaks residential community at 18036 Park Row, a little more than 20 miles west of downtown Houston and 9 miles east of Katy, the Houston Chronicle reported. The developer has eight similar projects underway across the Sun Belt.
Homebuilders bring bargains to Bridgeland in 2023

One of Houston’s most sought-after master-planned communities, Bridgeland, is getting cost conscious in 2023. Homebuilders like Chesmar Homes are offering lower-cost products this year. The Courtyard Collection is set to be Chesmar Homes’ first foray into cost-cutting designs for the master-planned community. The median home price in Bridgeland was $538,000 in December, according to data by Redfin. Meanwhile, prices will start at $317,000 for this new development, about 60 percent lower than the median home price. The development’s priciest homes would reach $430,000, according to a source close to the development.
Top Houston broker leaves Transwestern for Newmark

One of Houston’s top office landlord representatives is changing firms. David Baker has left Houston-based Transwestern to join the local office of New York-based Newmark, the Houston Business Journal reported. The hire will allow Newmark to expand its client offerings to include agency leasing. Baker has worked in commercial...
