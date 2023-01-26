One of Houston’s most sought-after master-planned communities, Bridgeland, is getting cost conscious in 2023. Homebuilders like Chesmar Homes are offering lower-cost products this year. The Courtyard Collection is set to be Chesmar Homes’ first foray into cost-cutting designs for the master-planned community. The median home price in Bridgeland was $538,000 in December, according to data by Redfin. Meanwhile, prices will start at $317,000 for this new development, about 60 percent lower than the median home price. The development’s priciest homes would reach $430,000, according to a source close to the development.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO